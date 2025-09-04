Kaan and beyond: Turkish defense companies highlight the inner capacity, with eyes abroad

Ankara – Security was tight in the Turkish aerospace industries, as journalists discovered during a recent Visit here.

This could be because of the armed attack It took place here a year ago. But that could also be due to the fact that the installation in Ankara is the seat of the few production cells for a defense project in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became personal: the fifth generation fighter known as Kaan.

While journalists deposited in the installation of Tai, passing by technicians busy working on different components, a Kaan Fighter welcomed them at the entrance, while two others were seated further in the installation, pending parts which are assembled in an unusual vertical position.

“This is the first line of vertical production in the world,” said a TAI official like him and others Guided journalists to a screen where a video showed the phases of Kaan's production, which involves the integration of eight modules. The second and third prototypes should make test flights by May 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presentation ceremony of the Kaan national combat aircraft on May 1, 2023 in Ankara, Türkiye. (Photo of Yavuz Ozden / Dia Images via Getty Images)

Kaan is perhaps the most publicized, but barely the only major Aboriginal Turkish defense project.

During a series of tours in Turkey at the end of last month, journalists visited the producer of Rketsan missiles, the steel project Dome Aseelsan, the manufacturer of FNSS vehicles and the manufacturer of drones Bayraktar, in addition to TAI. (Breaking Defense has accepted the Turkish government’s trips and accommodation for travel, just like other media.)

From the trip, two major themes emerged: the Turkey's defense industry rushes to strengthen domestic production to provide its own armed forces, but it also highlights its ability to export, relying on a growing trend For the nation at a geostrategic crossroads.

Within Turkey's main defense companies

During the trip, Roketsan welcomed journalists in his research and development establishment, where new buildings were still under construction, and concrete is always visible outside many buildings.

The missile producer develops and manufactures short -term missiles with long -range fires, which can be in the air or launched from land systems. It also produces micro-munition systems that can be installed on small drones, said the company.

“Roketsan is a supplier of missiles not only for the armed forces, but also being international customers,” said Murat Ikinci, CEO of Roketsan. “Currently, we export our products in more than 40 countries, and we have managed to finish all production in this installation.”

He added that the company was part of the anti -missile defense project in native strata from Turkey, Steel Dome. “We have teamed up with Aselsan, they provide radar and data liaison solutions,” he said. “We provide weapons and missile systems.”

The anti -missile defense systems Hisar, Siper and Alp are delivered by Aselsan to the Turkish armed forces on August 27, 2025. (Agnes Helou)

Earlier in July this year, Roketsan unveiled six new missiles, including Tayfun 4 Ballitics missile, which the CEO expected to enter the production in series in 2026.

Meanwhile, the electronics giant Aselsan, the company directing the Steel Dome project, displayed 47 vehicle systems which, according to him, were to play a role in the integrated air defense network and which had been officially delivered to the Turkish armed forces. Systems included long -range SIPER, medium -range Hisar and very short -range Korkut air defense systems.

Aselsan has highlighted its technology -oriented approach in the sector.

In the building where Gallium nitride radars are produced, the CEO of Aselsan, Ahmet Akyol, said: “From gallium nitride to fleas to subsystems, he [the missile defense systems] is entirely designed, developed and delivered by Aselsan. »»

“Now, we are working on radars based at the start of opening and UAV. It is completely new,” he said, noting that the company has recently joined the Turkish government defense industries to “develop an early alert radar, not only for inhabited planes, but also for unmanned planes”.

He added that Actsan actively uses AI. “We follow the trends and try to be ahead of trends,” Akyol told journalists.

In a factory for the manufacturer of vehicles, the company has displayed its vehicle capacity with bumpy walks from top to bottom of a steep cliff, showing its wheels in flexible rotation to observers. The company has also shown a prototype of its hybrid vehicle Kaplan, which, depending on the company, can be traditionally powered and electric. The vehicle “could give up to 200 kW so that the energy weapon system led by food lowers drones,” said installation managers, although the vehicles exposed were not equipped with one.

As part of the tour, Breaking Defense also attended Teknofest in Istanbul, a defense exhibition on the theme of the naval navy mainly bringing competition between startups and student projects in Istanbul.

There, Selcuk Bayraktar, president of Baykar and director of technology, spoke to journalists on board the TCG Anadolu aircraft carriers. There were also two of Baykar's unmanned air vehicles, Kizilelma and TB3 Bayraktar.

Bayraktar said that the Kizilelma unmanned aerial vehicle is already in “initial slow-rate production” and that the company aims to deliver platforms next year. He added that the company had not yet signed a contract but expected that the first local contract for the Turkish armed forces was an order of 10 ultimate.

“It is essential today to strengthen our independence in Aboriginal defense capacity, not only not only in defense, but in all sectors of technology,” he said.

Adm. Adm. Recep Erdinc Yetkin, commander of the Istanbul shipyard, said that the commissioning of TB3 Bayraktar on board the TCG Anadolu will take place in September this year.

Look abroad, including in the Gulf

Walking among journalists who spoke different languages, English and European accentuated Arabic stood out – a index, perhaps, in the defense markets in which Turkish officials see the opportunity.

Turkish companies consider exports as a vital part of their expansion plans. As Ikinci de Roketsan said, “We have to focus on exports in our growth.”

A market in which some Turkish companies have already made significant progress is in the Gulf.

In 2023, Baykar signed its greatest export agreement never heard with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to export Akinci UAV worth $ 3 billion. The agreement included technology transfer to the kingdom; in particular Saudi military industries. Bayraktar said that production lines are under construction in Saudi Arabia and that the first delivery should take place “very soon”.

While waiting for FNSSS The officials said they were in advanced talks to export and co -produce Alpha 8 × 8 vehicle in Saudi Arabia alongside Ejdir Yalcin 4 × 4 vehicles.

Ikinci de Roketsan said that his business was also looking south.

“We are ready to cooperate with different countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries [Arabian Gulf States]. But currently we have no cooperation, but we are [looking for] Opportunity for commercial cooperation in this area ”, it said.

The CEO of Aselsan offered cooperation and joint production with these countries. “The main approach on our side is to build a technology together. We are not only used as a business, we are together with construction technology. This is our approach,” said Akyol.

Companies also seek much further from their home. Akyol noted that its steel technology is compatible with NATO, opening the door to potential sales to its colleagues member of the Alliance.

“We have tested and delivered systems in NATO ties and also national ties,” he said.

And then there is Kaan. The visit of TAI installations intervened only a few weeks after Turkey announced that it had entered into an agreement with Indonesia to export 48 development aircraft in development.