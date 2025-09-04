“Double dose for the support and growth of the country”: PM Modi greets TPS 2.0 reforms | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised TPS 2.0 reforms on Thursday as a “double dose” for the country's economy, saying that taxation has become even simpler and beneficial for each section of the country. The PM Modi said that the next generation TPS reforms will be implemented from September 22. (DPR PMO) He said that the “new generation” of changes would strengthen the economy and facilitate compliance with citizens. The Prime Minister's reaction occurs a day after the TPS council approved two tax slabs – at 5% and 18% – for most goods, against the four previous tax plates. The new tax regime would come into force from September 22, the first day of Navaratri. Prime Minister Modi said that the center, as well as the States, had made an important and important decision, making the tax on goods and services (TPS) more simplified. TPS has become simpler and easier. There are two TPS and 18%prices left, said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that TPS 2.0 is a double dose for the country's support and growth, adding that the next generation TPS reforms would be implemented on September 22, the first day of Navratri. Modi said he had promised a double dhamaka Happiness in front of this Diwali and Chhat Puja during his speech on independence day. Interacting with teachers who won national prices, Prime Minister Modi said that TPS reforms had been caused to support India's progress in the 21st century. Organizing TPS reforms, Prime Minister Modi said that the poor, the neo middle class, middle class women, students, farmers and young people would particularly benefit from the decision. He also declared that this would lead to the ease of doing business and stimulating employment and investments. Prime Minister Modi added that the quality of life of citizens would see an improvement, consumption and growth with a renewed thrust following reforms. He said five new jewels (Panch Ratna) had been added to the dynamic economy of India through TPS reforms, adding that they would strengthen cooperative federalism to facilitate the construction of a developed India. On Wednesday, the decision of the decision announced the decision, directed by the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, Prime Minister Modi went to the social media platform X to salute the reforms. Happy to declare that @gst_council, including the Union and the States, collectively accepted the proposals submitted by the government of the Union on the cuts and reforms of the TPS prices, which will benefit the ordinary man, the farmers, the MPMs, the middle class, the women and the young, declared the Prime Minister in an article on X. The vast reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and guarantee the ease of doing business for everyone, especially small merchants and businesses, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/double-dose-for-countrys-support-and-growth-pm-modi-hails-gst-reforms-101756992106986.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos