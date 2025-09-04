Epstein survivors demand justice in Washington while Trump calls the case “a democrat hoax”





Lisa Desjardins:

It was an extraordinary press conference. These survivors, you could see that it was significant for them to bring their history to the Capitol to the legislators.

They are angry. They want the files to be published. There are two tracks on the version of the file. One is the Ministry of Justice sends files to a Republican Chamber Committee. They cross it. It is under assignment. These are the 34,000 pages we obtained last night.

But the thing about this, Amna, is, as we have first supposed, most of these documents are really not relevant for any new information. Some of them are repeated documents. There are therefore skeptics that say that the Ministry of Justice can slow this or not give us what we need.

It is therefore the second piece, which is a bill of representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna. They would force the Ministry of Justice to disclose all the information they have of Epstein files. This is what these survivors said they wanted.

Now the trick is that there are two other Republicans necessary to connect to this bill to force a vote. President Johnson told Republicans this morning that survivors did not want this bill.

Wait a minute. I asked the survivors in person. I said, what – is it true? Are you worried about your protections? And they said no, that's not true. We want this bill.

So, the momentum at the moment seems to me that there may be a vote on this bill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/epstein-survivors-demand-justice-in-washington-as-trump-calls-case-a-democrat-hoax The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos