



Trump marks the world capital of Chicago Trump, promises a deployment of troops

President Donald Trump said he was planning to send the National Guard to Chicago after a violent vacation weekend, although Governor JB Pritzker opposes this decision.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested sending the National Guard to Chicago to fight crime. The governor of Illinois JB Pritzker and the mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, resisted the idea, calling him an overtaking. Trump also mentioned New Orleans as a potential alternative to the deployment of the National Guard.

President Donald Trump described Chicago as “hell's hole” when he discussed again the possibility of sending troops from the National Guard to fight crime to the city.

Trump has repeatedly mentioned Chicago and other states cities with Democratic governors while playing with deployment guards as he did in Washington, DC

I entered. I did not say when, “said Trump on September 2, although he had a slightly declined by discussing the possibility of New Orleans as the next destination for the guards.” I have an obligation. This is not a political thing. “”

But the leaders of Chicago, notably Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, resisted Trump's reflections, calling him “overtaking” and “tyranny”. Here's what you need to know:

“ None of this concerns the fight against crime '': Illinois responds to Trump's troop plans

Why does Trump send troops to Chicago?

Trump says he wants to send the National Guard to Chicago to help crime. He highlighted a particularly violent labor festival weekend where at least eight people were killed and 50 others were injured during shots.

“Chicago is the worst most dangerous city in the world, by far. Pritzker needs help, he doesn't know it yet,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on September 2. “I will quickly solve the crime problem, just as I did to DC. Chicago will be safe again and soon.”

In 2025, Chicago reported 278 homicides and armed violence is considerably decreasing this year, with 37% fewer fire compared to the same time last year, according to city data.

Can Trump send the National Guard to Chicago, Illinois?

Experts told USA TODAY in USA TODAY the National Guard in Chicago would probably be deemed illegal by the courts.

While Trump specially has the power to use the guard in Washington, DC, Trump sending troops to Los Angeles to stifle the demonstrations was deemed illegal by a federal judge on September 2.

Usually, a president only deploys the National Guard at the invitation or consent of the governor, because the federal law limits the president's ability to deploy them unilaterally.

“I said to some of the people who, in a way, you really want to ask yourself to go,” Trump said on August 22. “You know? I hate to burst into a city in a city and then be treated horribly by corrupt politicians and bad politicians. Like a guy like (JB Pritzker) … Guy is a disaster.”

Pritzker has repeatedly rejected Trump's threat, calling it “overcoming”. Johnson recently signed a decree which, according to him, shows “how we can defend ourselves this tyranny”.

When does Trump send the National Guard to Chicago?

Trump did not specify the timing when he approached the possibility of deploying troops in the oval office on September 2.

I entered. I didn't say when, “said Trump on September 2.

But on September 3, Trump seemed to suggest that this might not happen, but the administration is considering New Orleans.

“We are taking a determination now,” Trump told the oval office to journalists. “Are we going to Chicago or are we going to a place like New Orleans, where we have a large governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to straighten a very beautiful section of this country which has become completely, you know, quite difficult, quite bad?”

“So we are going to go to Louisiana,” added Trump.

Is the National Guard still in DC?

Yes.

Trump said that on August 11, he took control of Washington, DC, to combat crime and homelessness, despite the fact that violent crimes are down 26% in 2025 compared to last year. He deployed hundreds of troops from the National Guard and also moved to put the Metropolitan Police Department under the control of the Ministry of Justice.

Trump has a special power to deploy the National Guard to DC, and he also did in 2020.

On August 25, Trump also signed an executive decree targeting the National Guard to support the police.

Contribution: Joey Garrison, Terry Collins, Phillip M. Bailey, Francesca Chambers, Michael Loria, Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY

Kinsey Crowley is Trump Connect's journalist for the USA Today network. Access it to [email protected]. Follow it on x and tiktok @KinSEYCROWLEY or Bluesky at @ kinSEYCROWLEY.BSKY.SOCIAL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/09/03/trimp-chicago-national-guard/85952061007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos