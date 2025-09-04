Profile of Nadiem Makarim, former Minister of Education and Culture that is taken in corruption









Bandung – The Office of the Attorney General (he is there) officially appointed the former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Minister of Education and Culture) Nadim Makarim as a suspect in a case of alleged corruption linked to the purchase of laptops. Before joining the government, Naiem was known as the founder of Gojek whose existence has made major changes to Indonesia. “The prosecutor's office has appointed a new suspect with the initials NAM,” said Kapuspenkum's prosecutor's office Anang Pourtrians at a press conference at the Bureau of the Attorney General, South Jakarta, Thursday 4/2025). Monitoring detikcom In the attorney general building, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Thursday (9/9/2025), Nadim's hand was seen handcuffed. Nadiem wore a pink prisoner vest. Scroll to continue with content “I haven't done anything. God will protect me, the truth will come out,” said Nadiem, shouting. Minister of Education and Culture of the Jokowi-Ma'ruf era Nadiem is known to serve the Minister of Education and Culture in the era of President Joko Widodo and the vice-president Ma'aruf Amin. Having the full name Nadim Anwar Makarim, this glasses man was born on July 4, 1984 of the nono Anwar Makarim and Atika Algadri couple. The father is an eminent activist and lawyer, while his mother works as an independent writer. “I am in primary school in Indonesia, the house is still in Jakarta, my journey was born Pasuruan, my father Pekalongan,” Nadim told AFP at the time. The father who is also one of the founders of the Legal Bureau of Makarim & Taira Sjuga, was born from different cultural, Minang and Arabic parents. While his mother is the daughter of Hamid Algadri, a descendant of Pasuruan-Arab. Interestingly, his grandfather of his mother was a pioneer of the pioneers of Indonesian independence who contributed to the negotiations of Linggarjati, to the negotiations of Renville, to the KMB, and to one of the deputies at the beginning of the Foundation of the Republic of Indonesia. “But from my father from Bukittinggi, so I have Sumatra, Madura, there is Oriental Java, there is central java, then a mixture of Arabic,” he said. Nadiem SD at senior high school has moved from Jakarta to Singapore. After obtaining his graduate diploma, he specialized in international relations at Brown University, in the United States, followed by graduate by winning master's degree in business administration at the Harvard Business School. “Because I have a school perspective abroad, I can come back and see things with a new goal,” he said. Founder of Gojek Nadiem is one of Gojek's founders, an application service that uses a motorcycle taxi fleet to recover passengers. Gojek was created in 2010 in Jakarta, founded by Nadim Makarim. Initially only in the form of a call center service which connects passengers to motorcycle taxis. In 2015, Gojek launched a mobile application with four main services: Goride, Gosend, Goshop and Gofood. Its popularity has skyrocketed because it is practical, in particular through GOFOOD which is one of the greatest services of food messages in Indonesia. Gojek then developed in various digital services such as payment (GOPAY), logistics, entertainment. In 2019, Nadim was appointed Minister of Education and Culture, so that the management of Gojek at the time was continued by Andre Selistyo and Kevin Aluwi. In 2021, Gojek merged with Tokopedia and trained the Goto group, one of the largest technological companies in Southeast Asia. This article was broadcast here (AGT / Yum)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jabar/berita/d-8096723/profil-nadiem-makarim-mantan-mendikbudristek-yang-terjerat-korupsi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos