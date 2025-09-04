





“I think Trump sees international relations through the prism of his personal relations with leaders. So, if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the United States has a good relationship with Russia. This is obviously not the case,” he said in a recent interview with British Media Portal LBC.

Bolton, who was NSA in the first Trump administration, was very critical of his former boss. President Donald Trump had a very good personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but “let's go now,” said the former US national security advisor, warning that close ties with the American leader “will not protect” the world leaders of “worst”. Bolton's remarks came in the context of the worst phase of India-US relations in more than two decades, the tension exacerbated by Trump's pricing policy and the constant criticism of New Delhi by his administration.“I think Trump sees international relations through the prism of his personal relations with leaders. So, if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the United States has a good relationship with Russia. This is obviously not the case,” he said in a recent interview with British Media Portal LBC.Bolton, who was NSA in the first Trump administration, was very critical of his former boss. “Trump had a very good relationship personally with Modi. I think it's gone now, and it's a lesson for everyone, for example, (British Prime Minister) Keir Starmer, that a good personal relationship can sometimes help, but that will not protect you from the worst,” he said. Live events

Trump is expected to visit the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19. In an article on social networks accompanying his interview with LBC, Bolton said that the White House had “given American-Indian relations, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing went as an alternative to the United States and Donald Trump”. The former NSA said that the treatment of India by Trump in recent months has undergone years of bipartite efforts in the United States to weaned in New Delhi from his alignment of the Cold War with Russia and to guarantee that Indian decision-makers of all the spectrum recognize China as their main security challenge. “It was reversed. I think it can be reversed again, but it's a very bad time,” he said. Bolton previously declared that the prices imposed by the Trump administration on India for its purchase of Russian oil may have brought New Delhi closer to the Beijing-Moscow axis, describing it as an “uncomposed error”. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information The office of the Maison du Maryland in Bolton and Washington were recently searched by the FBI as part of a criminal investigation into the alleged falsendiction of classified documents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/trumps-personal-rapport-with-modi-gone-now-says-former-us-nsa-john-bolton/articleshow/123701472.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos