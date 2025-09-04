Xi Jinping and Kim Jong One come together in Beijing during a rare international trip to the North Korean leader





President Xi Jinping reassured Kim Jong one of the lasting importance of North Korea for China during the talks between the Beijing couple, reports the Chinese state media. Kim was in rare foreign visit to China, his most important ally, joining Vladimir Putin of Russia alongside Mr. Xi during a massive military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Mr. Kim and Mr. XI had talks on Thursday evening at the Grand Hall of the People in Beijing, where the Chinese president said that his country attached “great importance to traditional friendship” with North Korea. Beijing is “willing to maintain, consolidate and develop” bilateral links, said Xinhua's Xinhua. “No matter how the international situation changes, this position will not change,” he said. China's relations with North Korea were forged in the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s, and Beijing is a vital source of diplomatic, economic and political support in the isolated nuclear state. Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Une and the foreign delegation leaders were all in Beijing for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. (Reuters: Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Pool)) But Pyongyang recently got closer to Russia, the two countries signing a mutual defense agreement last year, and North Korean soldiers fighting in the Ukraine War. The chief of China told Mr. Kim on Thursday that China was willing to “improve high -level exchanges and strategic communication with RPDC deepening mutual understanding and friendship, strengthens interactions at all levels and carry out practical cooperation in various fields,” reported the Xinhua news agency, using the acronym for North Korea. Mr. Kim echoed Mr. Xi's feelings on their immutable friendship, said Xinhua, and promised China support on issues such as Taiwan. The two men took tea and dinner together, he added. The armored train of the North Korean leader was seen by leaving Beijing shortly after the end of the meeting, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. Korea-North Korea in Korea Mr. Kim arrived in Beijing on Tuesday accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju Ae, his second trip reported abroad in six years and his first to China since 2019. His participation in the parade was the first time he was seen with Mr. XI and Mr. Putin at the same event. Kim Jong's daughter a North Korean chief Kim Jong is preparing his teenage daughter to direct the state of nuclear weapons after his death, according to the South Korean deputies informed by the Seoul espionage agency. Despite the apparent proximity, the Relation of Beijing and Pyongyang is uncomfortable. The support by China to Mr. Kim is based on the expectation that he will not cause too much regional instability, an expectation that has not always been up to par. Mr. Kim experienced a brief high-level international diplomacy fight around 2018, meeting US President Donald Trump on several occasions, then South Korean President Moon Jae-in. However, he retired from the world scene after the collapse of a summit with Mr. Trump in Hanoi in 2019. Trump, who met Mr. Kim three times and even said he had fallen “in love,” said the hope of meeting him again. Since their 2019 failed summit, Pyongyang has declared himself an “irreversible” nuclear state and has recently rejected any suggestion to improve links with Seoul. AFP / ABC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-05/xi-jinping-and-kim-jong-un-meet-in-beijing/105737942 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos