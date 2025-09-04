Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on September 3 that the world faced a choice between peace and war, speaking during the country's greatest military parade. Russian President Vladimir Putin was standing next to him and the North Korean chief Kim Jong-un.

The ceremony, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in the Second World War, was largely boycotted by Western nations. Putin and Kim, who remain isolated in the West on the Ukrainian conflict and the North Korea nuclear program, were the main guests of the event. Despite the participation in the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization the day before, several leaders jumped the parade. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly left China before the event, sending representatives of less than the place. This pointed out that many nations with links with the West have chosen not to attend, suspicious of the manifest demonstration of the military power of China.

As indicated, most Western countries have refused invitations to participate. Their decision reflects the increase in tensions with Beijing, in particular on the support of China to Russia in the war in Ukraine, its expanding defense industry and its position of confrontation in world trade disputes.

The parade, intended to present the military force and the diplomatic influence of China, took place in the midst of tense relations with the United States, fueled by the commercial prices of President Donald Trump and unpredictable policies affecting both the allies and the rivals.

“Today, humanity faces a choice between peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, victory or defeat. The Chinese people are firmly on the right side of history,” said Xi Jinping, addressing more than 50,000 people in Tiananmen.

XI is mounted in an open convertible to examine the troops and exhibitions of advanced military equipment, including missiles, tanks and drones. Above, helicopters carrying giant flags and flying hunting planes in formation filled the sky. The 70 -minute parade ended with the exit of 80,000 white doves and colored balloons, symbolizing peace.

XI wore a Mao Zedong style costume and was greeted on the red carpet by his wife, Peng Liyuan, as well as the president of Ouzbek Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife, Ziroatkhan Mirziyoyeva. Uzbek participation in the Beijing ceremony has been described as additional evidence of the coherent foreign policy of Uzbekistan aimed at promoting constructive dialogue at regional and global levels.

Sitting between Putin and Kim Jong-un, XI continued conversations while the troops and the equipment passed through the stands.

Meanwhile, American president Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with the rally.

“Please transmit my warmest greetings to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, while you work together against the United States,” Trump wrote on the Truth social platform at the start of the parade.

He also underlined the American role in the release of Japan China, saying that he did not consider the parade as a provocation against Washington. A Japanese government spokesman refused to comment, noting that Japan and China are trying to build a “constructive relationship”.

New global order

Xi Jinping described the victory of the Second World War as a turning point in the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”, saying that it paved the way for the rise of the country as an economic and geopolitical power.

Earlier this week, XI presented his vision of a new world order at the top of the OCS, calling for unity against “hegemonism and the policy of power”. The remarks were largely considered to be a signal from the main rival in China, the United States.

“Xi feels confident. Now the bar is in the hands of China. The main source of instability in the international system has not become” daring diplomacy “of China, but Trump's unilateral policies,” Wen-Tung, a member of the Atlantic Council in Taiwan.

Many analysts consider recent meetings between XI, Putin and Kim Jong-Un as a potential catalyst for more in-depth military cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea-an alignment that could reshape the Asia-Pacific region's safety landscape.

Putin used the visit to sign new energy agreements with Beijing, while Kim Jong-un sought to join her support for her international nuclear program.

For the first time, Kim attended a major multilateral event and became the first North Korean leader in 66 years to attend a Chinese military parade. His daughter, Zhu e, also went to Beijing but was not seen during the event. South Korean intelligence believes that it could be treated like its successor.

Military reform and significance of the parade

In the past two years, XI has rejected many high-ranking generals from the Popular Liberation Army as part of an anti-corruption campaign.

“The parade gave Xi the opportunity to highlight the military advances of China in modern technology, while simultaneously masking the purges in progress within the army and tensions among senior commanders,” said John Jin, analyst at Brookings Institution.

Experts argue that the parade was not only a demonstration of the force of China in the world, but also a tool to strengthen national pride and patriotism at home.

In his speech, Xi declared the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation an “unstoppable process”. Country officials were invited to monitor the parade and submit their impressions.

Each detail has been carefully orchestrated: the Beijing roads and schools have been closed, night exercises were carried out and thousands of volunteers and members of the Communist Party were deployed to maintain order throughout the capital.