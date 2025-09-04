List of the 7 ministers in the Jokowi era which were suspected of corruption





Crucial.com is present on WhatsApp Channel Follow Krusial.com – Nadiem Makarim was appointed suspect in a case of corruption in the purchase of laptops Chromebook in the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology for the period 2019-2023. Nadiem extended the row of Ministers of the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who were appointed suspect in a corruption case. “For the purposes of the investigation, the NAM suspect will be detained in the detention center for the next 20 days since today September 4, 2025 at the Salemba detention center in the Jakarta District Prosecutor's Office,” Jampidsus, Nurcahyo Jungkung, in the prosecutor's office, South Jakarta. (4/9/2025). Nadiem was examined twice in the case of corruption of purchase of laptops Chromebook. Nadiem was examined for the first time on June 23, 2025, which lasted approximately 12 hours. Then Nadim was again examined on July 15, 2025 for about 9 hours. The AGO had previously revealed the role of Naiem in a case called the country's damage to 1.98 Billion of RP. Nadiem was appointed Minister of Education and Culture in October 2019 by President Jokowi. In 2021, there was a merger with the Ministry of Research and Technology, he was therefore Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek). Naiem extended a row of civil servants in the Jokowi Minister / Minister who were suspect in a corruption case. The following is the name of the Minister of the Jokowi era who is a suspect in corruption:



For the file, two other officials of the Jokowi era also became a suspect in corruption, namely the Minister of Trade Tom Lembong and the Deputy Minister of Eddy and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariaj alias Eddy Hiariaj. However, the two were then released. Tom Lembong is free after obtaining an abolition. Meanwhile, Eddy, the status of the KPK suspect became invalid after the South Jakarta district court granted a projection request.

The judge said that the determination of the suspect's status was not valid due to the lack of evidence on the investigation. *** Source: CNBC Indonesia

