



~ Lauds iesa Initiative #Startupmitra to feed the next generation of semiconductor leaders ~ – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by the Minister of Union Ashwini Vahna, visited the exhibitors in Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi today, highlighting India's growing prowess in the semiconductor sector. Over the past four years, the show has become a crucial platform so that industry leaders and innovators highlight progress and collaborations in the field. Prime Minister Modi visited the “ Startup Mitra '' Pavilion '' at Semicon India 2025, a platform initiated by the ISA Startup Mitra '' program, aimed at promoting innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth in the design and manufacturing sector of the electronic system in India (ESDM). The pavilion presented innovations from promising startups offering them a platform to connect with industry leaders, venture capital and OEMs, and highlighting the India's growing innovation ecosystem in the semiconductor sector Ashok Chandak, CEO and president of Semi India and Iesa, said,The fundamental objectives of the STARTUP MITRA include structured support for startups by mentoring, promoting policies of the central government and state, aid to prepare for documentation and request procedures, advice on DPIs and patent filing, and connecting them with VCs or investment funds. In addition, several companies member of the ISA and SEMI support startups with components, test and measurement instruments, and create tools to create an empowering environment for startups to make a major jump with their project ideas. We fully agree with the Honorable Prime Minister that the simplification of communication is crucial, allowing the general public to grasp the advantages of technological innovations and to be part of the collective vision. PM Modi Congratulated the Organizers and Innovators at The Pavilion, Including Ashok Chandak, President, Semi India and Iesa, Ms. Vrinda Kapoor, CEO & Founder, 3rd Itech, Pratap Narayan Singh, CTO & Founder, Vervesemi Microelectronics, Gautam Kumar Singh, CEO, Annantha Kinnal Chairman & CEO, Calligo Technologies and CEO of Jyothis Indirabhai, Netrasemi. He also showed his interest in the strategic demonstrations of war and a high performance computer chip capable of saving almost 80% in energy consumption, highlighting his concern and his commitment to energy conservation. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi explored some of the innovations and breakthroughs of industry leaders such as Lam Research, Micron India, Tokyo Electron Limited, Kla-Tencor, Tata Electronics, CG Semi, IBM, ASML, Kaynes Technologies, Applied Materials, Delta Electronics and Disco Hi-Tec. The Prime Minister also visited country pavilions by Japan, Singapore, Korea and Malaysia which presented their contributions to the global value chain of semiconductors. The three -day event includes more than 1,275 stands, with the participation of 48 countries and attracted more than 20,000 participants, including 2,500 global delegates, 50+ CXO and more than 350 exhibitors. The event aims to strengthen the ecosystem of India semiconductors, to present advanced technology, investment opportunities and collaborative innovations in the industry. For more details, please visitwww.semiconindia.organd connect with Semi India onLiendinAndX.

