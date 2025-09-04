



President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw American citizenship from Rosie O'Donnell, extending his longtime personal attacks against the actor of American origin.

In an article on Truth Social on Wednesday, he wrote: “We are seriously thinking of removing citizenship from Rosie O'Donnell”, adding that she is “not a big American”.

Newsweek contacted an O'Donnell representative outside of regular work hours by email to comment.

Why it matters

This is not the first time that Trump has threed to revoke the citizenship of O'Donnell. In July, he wrote on social networks that he gave “serious consideration” to the revocation of his citizenship and that it was “not in the best interest of our big country”.

President Donald Trump speaking in the oval office of the White House on Tuesday, and Rosie O'Donnell in London in April. President Donald Trump speaking in the oval office of the White House on Tuesday, and Rosie O'Donnell in London in April. Alex Wong / Getty Images, Mike Marsland / Getty Images for Sky & Now

Trump and O'Donnell have been involved in a quarrel for almost two decades, which began in 2006 when the former viewer of the view called the moral nature of Trump during his mandate as owner of the Miss USA competition.

Over the years, the dispute has increased, Trump mentioning O'Donnell during a presidential debate in 2015 in an insult and in conversation with the Irish Prime Minister, Micheál Martin, while he was in the oval office in March.

What to know

O'Donnell responded to Trump's threat to his citizenship in an article on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of her social article of truth about her flow, she wrote in legend: “Banning me again?” Before adding, “IM distraction – Epstein survivors are the calculation.” This position was loved more than 26,000 times at the time of publication.

On Wednesday, September 3, a group of victims of the deceased sexual delinquent Jeffrey Epstein gathered in Capitol Hill, alongside a mixture of Bipartisan legislators, to demand more transparency from the Trump administration and all the files concerning the case, than the public references of O'Donnell.

Epstein died by suicide behind New York bars in 2019, then waiting for a trial for new accusations of sex trafficking. It has long fueled distrust and theories surrounding Epstein's life and crimes.

Epstein files have continued to cause Trump problems. The White House had initially declared that it would publish names and evidence on Epstein and its associates, before going back in July, which caused a reaction.

O'Donnell moved from the United States to Ireland on January 15, shortly before the second inauguration of Trump. In a Tiktok video announcing this decision, O'Donnell said that it was missing “a lot about life there” and that “when it is sure that all citizens have equal rights in America, it is when we consider returning”.

She also said in the video that she was obtaining Irish citizenship by descent. His father was an Irish immigrant.

What people say

President Donald Trump in an article on Truth Social: “As mentioned above, we are seriously thinking of removing the citizenship of Rosie O'Donnell. She is not a great American and is, in my opinion, unable to be!”

Rosie O'Donnell, in an article shared with her Instagram: “Banning myself again? Logan Roy would be proud. I am the distraction – the Epstein survivors are the calculation and your throne in the lamé in Fonte gold. Only Rosie O'Donnell.”

What is the next step

Trump does not have the power to revoke the citizenship of a person born in the United States, except in the event of fraud. The 1967 Supreme Court affair, Afroyim v. Rusk saw the court ruling that the United States government cannot revoke the citizenship of an individual without his consent.

