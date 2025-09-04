Politics
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were surprised talking about longevity
The leaders of the two largest authoritarian powers in the world want to live longer.
On a warm micro, Chinese chief Xi Jinping and Russian chief Vladimir Putin were surprised to chat if they could live forever during a military parade in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in the Second World War. Kim Jong Une, the head of North Korea, was also present.
The moment of the hot micro came while Xi and Putin headed for a slope towards Tiananmen Gate. A translator can be heard in Mandarin in Xi that “in a few years, with the development of biotechnology, human organs can be constantly transplanted so that you can become younger, the more you live, and even become immortal.”
We can then hear that Mandarin heard that “prediction is that during this century, humans can live at 150”.
In 2018, XI abolished the limit of 10 years of China for the main management positions, which means that it could keep its position for life. Putin, who was president or Prime Minister of Russia for a period of three decades, crossed a referendum in 2020 which allowed him to stay in power until 2036.
Here is what researchers and scientists of longevity have said of the ability to live at 150 or beyond.
Longevity research is in a boom period
The science of Life extension Draw billions of investments and becomes common. Social media influencers trying to reverse their biological age sell lifestyle and food plans to people who dream of doing the same.
Scientists have engaged in anticitable research long before improving this trend, studying ways to protect our cells from degradation. However, it is a slow work, and no credible scientist has found a way to fight against mortality.
In 2023, David Sinclair, professor of genetics at the Blavatnik Institute of the Harvard Medical School, reported mouse experiences which suggested that aging could be reversed by “reprogramming” certain cells. He extrapolated that the same thing can be true for humans, and that day of aging could be motivated “forward and back at will”.
Most aging researchers agree that cell reprogramming technology has a certain promise, but there is no evidence that it would work in humans. Even in mice, the researchers could not reverse the whole of their “at will” organization.
A group of Danish scientists has published research suggesting that people whose intestinal bacteria can make new protective compounds tend to live longer. This has aroused speculation that perhaps, in the future, scientists could conceive of everyone's guts to produce molecules more resistant to pathogens. However, these results were based on the correlation that no causal link was found and that other researchers warn that the relationship between intestinal bacteria and human longevity is far from being settled.
As for organ transplants to extend the lifespan of a person who has no immediate medical emergency, he can be eccentric. Immune removal limits repeated organ transplantation and research on the laboratory cultivated organs to transplant exist mainly in an attempt to fill the shortage of donors.
As an example of the difficulty of organ transplants, it is considered a huge success when the patient who received a genetically modified pig kidney Created by Egenesis was not died after half a year. The patient has a rare blood group who would have made an extremely long organ donor wait.
Some experts think we have reached a longevity tray
Some researchers believe that we could reach the ceiling over the duration of humans.
A 2024 study Published in Nature have found that the dramatic gains of the life expectancy of the last century are flattened.
According to research, from 1900 to 2000, American life expectancy increased from 47 to 77 years, thanks to breakthroughs such as vaccines, antibiotics, sanitation and better nutrition. But this rapid progress seems to slow down, especially in rich countries where most people now survive old age.
“If someone tells you that he knows how to go to 100, do not listen to them because he does not know what he is talking about,” said the author of the study S. Jay Olshansky, a biostatis from the University of Illinois, Chicago, told Business Insider's health correspondent, Hilary Brueck.
His team estimated that in the best of cases, only 15% of women and 5% of living men will reach 100 years today. The conclusion is based on 30 years of demographic data from some of the richest nations in the world with the most life populations.
Thus, although this can alleviate the reflections of XI and Putin, Olshansky offers a radius of hope, even if the triple figures remain elusive.
“We have a lot of people at 85 or 90,” he said. “A hundred will not occur for most people.”
Unless an unexpected breakthrough, a guaranteed solution to a longer life will not occur soon, but that does not prevent the rich and the powerful from throwing money on the problem.
In 2015, Google launched its Moshot health called Verily, but the company is now experiencing layoffs. More recently, Jeff Bezos' Altos laboratories and Sam Altman's retro biosciences both aim to approach the same mystery of longevity.
