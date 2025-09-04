Trump will host the best CEOs of technology except musk during a white house dinner





Washington president (AP), Donald Trump, will organize a list of large -scale CEOs for dinner in the White House on Thursday evening.

The guest list is expected to include the co -founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, Apple Tim Cook CEO, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and a dozen other managers of the largest intelligence and artificial technology companies, according to the White House.

A notable absence of the list of guests is Elon Musk, formerly a close ally of Trump, that the republican president has responsible for managing the government's efficiency department. Musk had a public breakdown with Trump earlier this year.

Dinner will take place in the Roseraie, where Trump recently paved on the grassy lawn and has installed tables, chairs and umbrellas that surprisingly resemble the external configuration of his Mar-A-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Rose Garden Club de la Maison Blanche is the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world, “said the White House spokesman, Davis Ingle, in a statement.” The president is looking forward to welcoming the best business leaders, politicians and technological for this dinner and the many dinners to come to the new Rose du Rose patio. “

The event will follow a meeting of the new working group on the education of artificial intelligence of the White House, which the first lady Melania Trump will chase.

During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would do with our own children, but with vigilant advice, “she said in a statement. We live in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare the children of the Americas.

At least some of the president’s dinner participants on Thursday should participate in the working group's meeting, which aims to develop AI education for young Americans.

The White House confirmed that the list of guests for dinner should also include the founder of Google, Sergey Brin, and CEO Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, the CEO of Openai Sam Altman and the founder Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz the founder and CEO Shift4 payments, Jared Isaacman.

Isaacman was a musk associate that Trump appointed to direct NASA, to revoke the appointment at the time of his break with Musk. Trump quoted the revocation of appointment as one of the reasons why Musk was angry with him and described Isaacman as a democrat.

Dinner was reported on Wednesday for the first time by the hill.

