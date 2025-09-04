Airlangga asks entrepreneurs to use AI, can absorb 10,000 workers







Jakarta – The coordination of the Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto has encouraged private entrepreneurs to increase the use of digitization and artificial intelligence or AI (artificial intelligence) in each activity section. The use of artificial intelligence is considered to be absorbing a lot of work while helping the efficiency of the company. “Digitization, including AI, will use a lot of workforce. Therefore, entrepreneurs encourage this,” said Airlangga when it was encountered by journalists after lunch and discussion in Kadin Indonesia Menara, South Jakarta, Thursday (9/9/2025). For example, Airlangga said that for the data labeling position alone, at least 10,000 workers. This number does not include other positions necessary to develop the use of AI in each activity line. Scroll to continue with content “Earlier, it was transmitted to label data alone requires 10,000 workers. It is therefore an example of the digital sector,” said Airlangga. He said that the government's encouragement for the use of digital technology and AI had in fact been contained in the road map of the manufacturing of Indonesia 4.0 which was launched from the era of the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in 2018. This encouragement is a refreshment for entrepreneurs. “In fact, like an automatic learning and the others have been launched since we launched industry 4.0. So now acceleration will really become higher,” he said. In addition to scanning and using AI, Airlangga also encourages private entrepreneurs to be more involved in various business sectors. For example in the tourism sector, which, according to him, will continue to grow with the addition of the number of international airports in all regions of Indonesia. “Then, of course, in certain sectors, including tourism. With the opportunities offered by the president to open international airports, he is encouraged so that several regions which have become a pillar of tourists and their entrepreneurs can encourage this,” he said. (FDL / FDL)

