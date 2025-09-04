



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on Thursday with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs in an article on X said their talks have focused on expanding cooperation in various ranges.

However, no discussion on American prices of 50% on India took place during the meeting.

When asked if Prime Minister Singapore Wong and Prime Minister Modi discussed the American price of 50% at their meeting in Delhi, p Kumaran, secretary (east), denied the same thing.

There was no discussion on this subject, with the exception of general general uncertainty and the need for all of us to diversify our trade and investment relations, and to explore as much preferential trade agreements as possible to diversify our supply chains and make them more resilient, he told journalists after the meeting.

India is currently facing a 50% rate on almost all its exports to the United States. On the other hand, the American prices on Singapore are 10%.

Kumaran also said that defense talks between India and Singapore were still underway.

As part of the cooperation of the defense industry, we are talking about possibilities for co-development, co-production, development of technologies together and possibly share the results of such a collaboration, but nothing specific, said the diplomat.

PM Modi's Bilateral Talk The spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randir Jaiswal, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lawrence Wong had had large large-scale and fruitful talks.

Their discussions focused on trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity and health care, among others, said Jaiswal.

India-Singapore Strong Full Strategic Partnership! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have held large talks very large and fruitful in Hyderabad House today. Discussions have focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitization, health care and medicine, skills, sustainability, defense and security, as well as the links of people and cultural people. They have also exchanged views of regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two PMs adopted a roadmap for the complete strategic partnership of India-Singapore, offering a strategic orientation to the bilateral partnership, he said in an article on X.

At a press conference after talks, Prime Minister Modi said that India and Singapore share similar opinions on terrorism and that the fight against terrorism was the duty of all humanitarian countries.

We share common concerns about terrorism. We believe that the fight against terrorism with unity is the duty of all humanitarian countries. In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Wong and the Singapore government for their sympathy to the Indian people and their support in our fight against terrorism, he said.

The Singaporean PM arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official three -day visit.

He described his visit to India as fruitful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/did-pm-modi-and-singapore-pm-wong-discuss-50-us-tariff-heres-what-govt-official-said-11756985220058.html

