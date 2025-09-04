



I want to try to go to paradise if possible. I hear that I am not doing well, I am really at the bottom of the totem. But if I can arrive in paradise, it will be one of the reasons. Donald Trump, discussing his efforts to end the war in Ukraine during an interview on August 19 with Fox & Friends.

It is the most self-represented thing that I have ever heard of the president, a surprising admission that, for all the braggadocio, all the anger, all the denials of any harm never, something human still beats in this grumpy heart. This little something tells him what the others of us already know that the guy is zero. He has always sucked. That if there is karmic justice in this world, hell is cleaning the steam of the red carpet in anticipation that it is deployed for a very special new resident.

If this is the case, let me speak on behalf of our Heavenly Father, I work, kid.

Donald Trump made a rare demonstration of vulnerability on a “Fox & Friends” segment when he speculated on the fate of his soul. Andrew Harnik / Getty images

There has been a lot of speculation about Trump's physical well-being in recent weeks and months, but in particular since the White House published a declaration on its diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. There were the terrible bruises on the hands of the presidents, which the White House tried to explain by saying that it was too vigorous in hand. So why was it also on his left hand?

And when the famous Trump Loquace abandoned the public's eyes for several decrees weeks, some dubious photos of him on the way to a golf course, looking at Wan and even more swollen than usual, the Internet has gone mad. Has his Ticker exploded? Has he bleeding from the coke of coke?

Well, Trump answered questions about his health at the Tuesday oval office press conference. I was very active in this labor celebration, he told journalists. It is also possible that he planned his imminent invasion of Chicago. Who knows what he was doing? What matters is where was going.

Trump abandoned the eye of the public during the Labor Day weekend, only appearing on photographs on the way to a golf course. Katopodis / Getty Images Tasos

A life of greed, grif, lies, cheating, theft, sexual assault and simply being a complete tool will not compensate for hammer efforts so that your best friend puts his arms. Without forgetting the end of the ethnic cleaning of Gazan occurring with your blessing. Or save all the Americans who will refuse vital vaccines and locked out cancer tests because RFK Jr. took the red pill to heal his brain worm instead of, you know, real medicine.

There is also the small affair to blow out venezuelan waters ships, holding northern military parades in its honor, building macabre mega-prison and reversing the Ministry of Defense. A man facing his own rage, raging against the death of light by sending American troops to American cities?

I am not a religious man, but I like to think that a good death reveals us to ourselves. A good death, from which we know, we arrive and for which we have time to prepare, maybe a great celebration of a well -lived life or a deadly indictment of a wasted life.

Donald Trump is a billionaire, a president twice in the United States and one of the most famous people on the planet. And yet, by any metric which counts when evaluating what really matters in this life, the guy is a cold stone loser.

I want to try to go to paradise if possible. I hear that I am not doing well, I am really at the bottom of the totem. But if I can arrive in paradise, it will be one of the reasons, said Trump on “Fox & Friends” last month. Andrew Harnik / Getty images

When we face our imminent death, even we recall that our mortality can only imagine that thoughts crossing most people's minds have to do with the love they shared and the desire to make amends with those we believe we are wrong.

Is Trump trying to do? If this is the case, he does as good work as him with everything else. Even if he still lives ninety years, there is not enough time for him, he is his wrongs.

I also do not believe that he will be particularly cried by those closest to him. Can you really imagine Melania sobbing Jackie O-Style at her funeral / fundraising combo? Of course, Eric could extract a tear or two, but only because his father never told him the combination of the Trump Tower safe. IVANKA will appear in a perfectly tailprit black number to deliver the staff praise and (badly) a tip of the delivery drivers depositing McNuggets for the wake.

Will Tiffany even be invited?

Can you really imagine Melania sobbing Jackie O-Style at her funeral / fundraising combo? Joe Raedle / Getty images

And it gives me so much joy at knowing that Trump is well aware of the chance of his own condition. The bottom of the totem, he said, describing the state of his soul. Which means he knows that he has spent his life pursuing all bad things.

Do the bad things.

Spending time with bad people, some of whom are his best friend of 15, Jeffrey Epstein, will undoubtedly wait for open arms to accommodate him in the ground below. Roy Cohn will offer him a point fork. And, who knows, maybe Rudy Giuliani will beat him there, carrying a just feast box for men as a return gift.

To be clear, I don't wish anyone. I do not want a difficult diagnosis for the president. I just say that if they put difficult diagnoses, I will accept it as a worthy recipient. When the end arrives, as is the case for all of us, he can harvest exactly what he sowed. And that this harvest is dark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/donald-trump-is-going-downand-he-knows-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos