Robotic wolves are mounted on armored vehicles. Besides them, stealth drones, unmanned submarines and giant lasers for blinding pilots, accompanied by the deadly triad of launched nuclear missiles and earth designed for an intimidating range of Chinese military equipment presented this week in Beijing while the 80th anniversary of the war with Japan was commemurated. The parade was organized by the president of Chinas Xi Jinping and looked at by guests, including Russia Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un of North Korea and heads of state and dignitaries in 26 other countries.

This also attracted a funny response from the Taiwanese president Lai Ching-Te, who did not attend the parade, who observed that his country did not commemorate peace with the barrel of a firearm.

This demonstration of military power was the second part of a week of mega-diplomat on the XIS part designed to demonstrate to the world that, under its direction, China would not be intimidated by intimidators and would be held to the good side of history. The Chinese president had come hot foot to the reception of the 25th summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) Sunday and Monday in the city of Tianjin, about 75 miles southeast of Beijing (or 16 minutes on one of the large-scale trains of Chinas).

The OCS summit brought together more than 20 Eurasia leaders, notably Xi, Putin and Indias Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The mission statement of gatherings, as Xi said, was to take a clear position against hegemonism and the policy of power and practice true multilateralism. It is not unreasonable to read as the offense of a new order built around the management of China.

What was the most consequence at the SCO summit, writes Stefan Wolff, was the spectacle of XI, Putin and Modi unit. An alliance between their three countries would be a great partnership. But what unites most of the OCS delegates writes Wolff, an international security expert at the University of Birmingham, is not so much their desire to participate in a new vision of a world order led by China, but an antipathy to the current American hegemony under the ManiP of Donald Trump.

This is particularly the case for Modi, which takes place under the recent recent taxation of 50% of prices on its exports to the United States as a punishment for the purchase of Russian oil in defiance of the sanctions imposed by the United States.



It is therefore interesting that Modi did not take the 16-minute high-speed train journey to look at the parade alongside the North Korean leader. Wolff thinks that this is also emblematic of the challenges that XI is faced with the assembly of its new world order. Some Chinese friends have an unpleasant choice for others and may not stay harmoniously in alliance together.





It is likely that American prices are at the top of Modis's mind while he posed for photographs with Chinese and Russian leaders. Wolff believes that this has destroyed, almost in a stroke, decades of prudent diplomacy in the United States designed to bring the most populous democracy in the world in partnership against China.

It is almost incredible that, as has been very advanced, prevails over the decision to punish India if hardly articulated in large part on a dive crisis. But the American president would have been exasperated by Modis' refusal from supporting his claim to have prevented a major conflict with Pakistan or to join this country to appoint it for a Nobel Peace Prize.

But India now doubles its decision to challenge the United States and buy cheap Russian oil. And the chances are that prices will harm in the United States as much as they hurt India. And that will certainly not harm Russia, writes the Sambit Bhattacharyya. Bhattacharyya, an economist at the University of Sussex Business School, believes that India and Russia have a lot to offer each other in commercial terms. Cheap oil for India, cheap textiles and other commercial goods for Russian consumers.

More importantly, writes Bhattacharyya, the more Trumps' trade policy keeps partners from the Americas, the greater the risk for the dollar as a reserve currency in the world. There are already signs that many development savings try means to do business that do not involve the dollar. The more the United States rejects its business partners, the more it happens and the greater the impact on the United States prosperity and security.





Reviving Russia

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to bring Russia to peace talks with Ukraine continue. European allies Kievs are currently discussing what a security guarantee might look like if a cease-fire can be agreed. There are three schools of thought. Some, like Great Britain, are ready to commit to putting boots on the ground. Others, like Italy, will absolutely not strengthen the idea. But most, especially Germany, are undecided.

One of the main obstacles to which the West is confronted when it comes to engaging in an agreement with Russia is an inherent and deep distrust towards the Russian chief. And it's easy to see why it could be. Russia has already broken the agreements concluded to put an end to the fighting in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and 2015. By invading Ukraine, Russia also violated the Budapest memorandum signed in 1994 by which Ukraine agreed to get rid of its nuclear stock in return for an absolute guarantee of Russia, the United States and the United Kingdom to respect its sovereign territorial.

But this lack of confidence bothers a cease-fire agreement, writes Francesco Rigoli. Rigoli, a psychologist in City St Georges, University of London, believes that Putin is insulted by Western leaders and media commentators, the most he feels morally to deal with Russia. He emphasizes that the Russian politicians and media are almost disseminating the same message on the West. This does not help the possibility of a peace agreement as soon as it is.





Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many Ukrainians who spoke Russian in public did not want to do so. Instead, many people choose to use Senshyk, a hybrid language that uses pieces of the two languages ​​and is quite common in the center and south-east of Ukraine. Initially used widely in the Soviet era by the Ukrainians who wanted to move from the country to the cities to work in factories, it was very dominated by the Russian, but in recent decades, it approached much more from the Ukrainian.

It is a question of debate as to SI SURZHYK, which has been stigmatized in the past, as a marker of rural delay (the name refers to a mixture of poor quality grains) is a language, or a dialect or even a form of slang. The linguistics expert Oleksandra Osytenko of the University of Lancaster tells the fascinating story of the way Surzhyk has become a more socially acceptable means for the Russian commissioners to communicate in war with Russia.





Climate conflict

This week, we have launched a new series of articles that strives to explore the link between international conflicts and climate change. Competition for resources has triggered conflicts since prehistoric times. But now saw more regular and more drastic effects of global warming taking place in famine, drought and mass migration. It is a terrible cycle because climate change causes conflicts, which can make whole regions uninhabitable.

Organized by my colleague Sam Phelps, the war on the climate will explore the relationship between climatic problems and world conflicts. To launch the series, Duncan Deppedge, lecturer in geopolitics and security at the University of Lughborough, written on the three reasons why the climate crisis must reshape our way of thinking about war.





Meanwhile, Sarah Njeri, an expert in humanitarian studies and development in Soas, the University of London, and Christina Greene, researcher of the Arizona Institute for Resilience, University of Arizona, look at the gangs of land increasingly contaminated by terrestrial mines and other explosive orders as well as decades.





You might also be interested in the episode of this week of our podcast, The Conversation Weekly, which examines how China uses the history of the Second World War in its attempt to reshape the World Order.





