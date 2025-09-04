



Why Dome steel counts By reflecting on the roots of Trkiyes Air Defense Evolution, Professor Casin supervises the steel dome in a historic continuum. In the era of the Cold War, NATO And the Warsaw Pact has prioritized protection against nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles. As a member of NATO, Trkiye has deployed Nike Hercules missiles to defend Istanbul and the Marmara region, Rapier air defense missiles for strategic sites, HAWK American systems and Stinger's punctual defense missiles. However, as Casin points out, the landscape moved deep after the Gulf War. When the United States led by the United States has established absolute air superiority, the Iraqi radar and the defense networks collapsed in just six days. The pilots, tanks and land forces were actually blind and deaf. From this war, he notes, the military around the world learned a critical truth: without the radar defenses and effective lying, even the strongest armies become vulnerable. During the decades that followed, Trkiye faced a new and complex threat profile. Precise cruise missiles, suicidal drones and hypersonic project of the Mach 7 speed and almost undetectable by traditional radars forced a complete strategic re -evaluation. These emerging technologies have exhibited critical gaps in the collective Natos air defense umbrella, explains Casin. Our strategy had to integrate multilayer interception systems, advanced radar networks and decision -making fueled by AI. The geopolitical momentum for the autonomous program of Trkiyes was more motivated by Western limitations. Frustrated by repeated denials of requests from the American patriotic system, Ankara turned to the S-400 Russian system. The S-400 remains one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world, known as Casin, but adds that the acquisition has also led to an unexpected cost: the abolition of the US F-35 Jet program. This highlighted the critical need for domestic production. Based on foreign suppliers has left us vulnerable to embargoes. We had to control our own defense destiny. Under the directive of President Erdogans, Trkiye launched an ambitious interior defense campaign, bringing together the capacities of local defense companies such as Aselsan ,, Roketsan, Havelsan ,, Sage Tubitak And Marry . Trkiyes The way to the domination of defense has further accelerated with the creation of the Research and Development Center in August 2020, supported by an investment of $ 1.5 billion in missile and countermeasures technologies. Now, with Steel Dome, Trkiye enters the elite circle of world air defense powers. However, unlike many, the Trkiyes system is developed in the country, costs a tenth as much as comparable Western solutions and eliminates the risk of foreign dependence or strategic foreign points. As Professor Yayci says, it is not only a set of independent weapons, it is a living and breathable ecosystem where radars, missiles, sensors and decision -making systems based on AI act in harmony. A single radar cannot defend a nation, and a single missile. But when everything is intelligently integrated, you create a Steela defense network shield which protects Trkiye from each altitude and all directions.

