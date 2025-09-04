Trumps Personal relations with Prime Minister Modi is gone, explains former US NSA John Bolton; warn the links will not protect the leaders of the American president





In an astonishing revelation, former American national security adviser John Bolton said that the close personal relationship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi belonged to the past. Trump had a very good relationship personally with Modi. I think it's gone now, and it's a lesson for everyone, for example, (British Prime Minister) Keir Starmer, that a good personal relationship can sometimes help, but that will not protect you from the worst, said Bolton undoubtedly, signaling a break in what was formerly a robust diplomatic partnership.Bolton, who was frank in his Trump criticism, warned the world leaders that their personal ties with the American president would not protect them from his volatile and unpredictable foreign policy decisions.Bolton's remarks, made in a recent interview with British Media Outlet LBC, come in the middle of what is undoubtedly one of the most tense periods of India-US relations in more than two decades. According to Bolton, Trumps' approach to international diplomacy was strongly influenced by his personal relations with world leaders, but such links would not protect them from the changing priorities and policies of Trump.I think Trump sees international relations through the prism of his personal relations with the leaders, said Bolton. So if he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the United States has a good relationship with Russia. This is obviously not the case.Bolton's comments added fuel to the fire of increasing tensions between India and the United States, in particular in light of controversial tariff policies and frequent public criticism of India commercial practices during its presidency. The relationship between Modi and Trump was once considered as a key pillar of the strongest links between the two countries, but Bolton's remarks suggest that even this personal relationship may no longer have a loan.The fall of a diplomatic linkPersonal camaraderie between Trump and Modi, often underlined during state visits and joint appearances, was largely considered to be a diplomatic success for the two leaders. Trump has even referred to Modi as a great friend several times, with their shared affinity for nationalism and a strong leadership shaping their interactions.However, according to Bolton, this personal connection is no longer enough to protect India from USS which change geopolitical priorities.Bolton warning other world leadersBolton, a faithful criticism of Trumps, foreign policy, warned other world leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, that a strong personal relationship with Trump could offer temporary advantages, but will not ultimately protect them from the worst decision.This is a lesson for everyone, whether Keir Starmer, or any other world chief who a good personal relationship can sometimes help, but he will not protect you from the worst, said Bolton, alluding to the unpredictable nature of Trump's diplomatic approach.This last idea of ​​Bolton adds to an increasing set of criticism against the treatment of international relations by the former president, in particular his “America First” policy, which often ignored traditional diplomatic standards in favor of more transactional and sometimes erratic relations.A moment tense in India-US relationsThe American-Indian relationship, long marked by cooperation and mutual benefits, faced significant challenges during and after prevailing on the mandate. The taxation of prices, as well as Trumps' criticisms on the India trade and economic policies, contributed to a feeling of disillusionment in New Delhi. While Modi and Trump have maintained an apparently strong personal relationship, the diplomatic benefits of their policies cannot be ignored.The present moment marks a period of recalibration in the India-US relationship, while India seeks to strengthen its links with other world powers while sailing in a post-Trump world order.

