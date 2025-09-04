Washington DC continues the Trump administration on the deployment of the National Guard





Washington DC continued the Trump administration for its deployment of the National Guard in the national capital.

The trial accuses President Donald Trump of having violated the American Constitution and the Federal Law by sending troops to DC without the consent of local leaders.

The trial, submitted Thursday by the DC prosecutor General, Brian Schwalb, indicates that the deployment of troops undermines the autonomy of the city and affects the local economy.

In recent weeks, Trump has deployed hundreds of soldiers, some of which are armed, in order to “clean up” the district, which is not part of any American state. He also threatened to send troops to other democratic bastions, such as Chicago and New Orleans.

“The deployment of the National Guard to engage in the application of laws is not only useless and undesirable, but it is also dangerous and harmful to the district and its residents,” Schwalb said in a statement. “It's DC today, but could be any other city tomorrow. We have filed this action to put an end to this illegal federal exceeding.”

No hearing has yet been provided in the prosecution, which was filed by the Federal District Court.

Trump, who has not yet commented on the costume, began to deploy troops in the streets of the national capital on August 11 as part of his repression against crime and homelessness.

Federal law enforcement agents, including those of immigration and customs application (ICE), also patrol the streets of the city, operate control points and take illegal immigrants alleged in detention.

Trump is expected to approve an extension of the deployment of the National Guard to DC until December, American media reported on Wednesday.

The city mayor, Muriel Bowser, described the deployment of the expensive and useless national guard. She also declared that using the national guard troops of other states was ineffective and that the ice agents masked in the community do not work.

Despite this criticism, Bowser works with the Trump administration and established a cooperation plan with federal officials on Tuesday, insofar as the DC law allows. She also said that the increase in federal government supports has hunted carjacking and other violent crimes.

One day before the DC trial, a federal judge in California judged that the deployment by Trump of the National Guard in Los Angeles this summer was illegal because he violated the Comitatus law, which limits the power of the federal government to use military force for domestic issues.

The White House said Trump was trying to “protect American cities from violence and destruction” and that the judge “tries to usurp the authority of the commander -in -chief”.

In addition, the White House praised its efforts to DC, saying that hundreds of arrests had been made since the start of the operation and that crime rates are declining due to the president's shares.

According to crime figures published by the Metropolitan Police of Washington DC (MPDC), violent offenses fell after having culminated in 2023 and 2024 reached their lowest level in 30 years.

They continue to fall, according to preliminary data for 2025.

The crime violent overall is down 26% this year compared to the same point in 2024, and the flight fell 28%, according to the MPDC.

