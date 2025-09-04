Experts say that Trump attacks of Dead Boat is equivalent to extrajudicial murders





Truthout is an essential resource for activists, leaders of movement and workers around the world. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

Experts condemn the American military strike who killed 11 people on a boat in the Caribbean on Tuesday, saying that the bombing was in violation of international law. The Trump administration said without proof that the victims of the strike were members of Tren de Aragua, a Gang based in Venezuela that he appointed a foreign terrorist organization.

Earlier this morning, on my orders, the American military forces led a kinetic strike against the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua identified positively in the area of ​​responsibility of Southcom, Trump published on his social media platform, Truth Social, after the attack. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinks of drugs in the United States of America. Beware!

The White House has published an image on Trump's social networks by watching a phone showing images of the touched boat. Terrorists have eliminated. Adis, says the post, with an emoji of a person placing articles in the trash.

Don't miss a beat

Get the latest news and stimulant analyzes of Truthout.

In another article, the White House said: on the video: US military forces have led a strike against the narcoterrorists of Tren of Aragua. The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in international waters carrying illegal narcotics, going to the United States, the strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in combat.

The Trump administration broadcast a brief black and white video which, according to her, shows the deadly strike. AP reports that the White House did not immediately explain how the soldiers determined that those aboard the ship were members of Tren de Aragua. The point of sale has also noted that the video is not clear enough to see if the profession carries up to 11 people and has not shown any reserve of important or clear drugs inside the boat.

Related story

Trump has a long history of calling American intervention to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

Experts say that the deadly strike of administrations has violated international law.

Labeling someone a terrorist and deploying the army does not make it a military target, said Vincent Warren, executive director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, in a press release in Truthout. These actions constitute an extrajudicial murder, a violation of international law, which should raise extraordinary concerns.

Without clear limits on the presidential and military authority, we can find this administration claiming that it can execute alleged drug traffickers at home without any legal processes as produced under the Duterte regime in the Philippines, Warren continued. The former president of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte is now at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, accused of having committed crimes against humanity, in particular rape, murder and torture, in the context of the governments of the war campaign against drugs.

The use of the military forces to kill the alleged drug traffickers is an act of murder, and not of war, Wells Dixon, principal lawyer for the Center for Constitutional Rights, said Truthout in a statement on Tuesday after the attack.

Civil rights lawyer Alec Karakatsanis described the extrajudicial murder assassinations as a preemptive death penalty without a process for allegedly infractions to the distribution of non -violent drugs.

Trump has a long history of calling American intervention to overthrow the government of Venezuelas and has increased tensions in recent days by strengthening the presence of American soldiers near the country. The Trump administration has also frequently accused people of belonging to Tren de Aragua to justify the violations of their human rights.

Shortly after taking office, Trump signed a decree declaring Tren of Aragua a foreign terrorist organization and subsequently invoked the extraterrestrial enemy law of 1798 to send more than 250 Venezuelans living in the United States to the notoriously brutal, Cecot Salvadors. The administration has repeatedly accused the men of being members of Tren of Aragua, despite the fact that a majority were not sentenced to criminal.

After four months, they were sent home in Venezuela in a prisoner exchange agreement between Venezuela and the United States. The men, including a football coach, a make -up artist and a musician, reported that they were physically and psychologically tortured in prison.

On September 2, a court of appeal ruled that the Trump administration could not use the law of the 18th century era to accelerate the moves of people he accused of being members of Tren of Aragua. Before Trump, the law had been used only three times in American history during the 1812 war, the First World War and the Second World War. He was invoked last time to justify the internment of thousands of people with Japanese ancestry during the Second World War.

Keep the press. Fight political repression.

Truthout uses urgently for your support. Under pressure from a range of mcCarthyist anti-discourse tactics, truthout's independent journalists face a new and growing political repression.

We are counting on your support to publish journalism from the fronts of political movements. In fact, were almost entirely funded by readers like you. Please contribute a tax deductible gift at this critical moment!

This article is under the Creative Commons license (CC by-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish the terms of the license.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://truthout.org/articles/experts-say-trump-admins-deadly-boat-attack-amounts-to-extrajudicial-killings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos