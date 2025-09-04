Xi Jinping and Putin took the hot micro to discuss the human life

The Chinese chief of Beijing (AP) Xi Jinping and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, discussed how the progress of science could prolong human life in a rare hot micro in the Chinese capital.

The brief exchange was captured on a live video flow from XI and Putin as they Red carpet market With the North Korean leader Kim Jong one at the head of a large group of high-level guests. The group went to the observation platform for a major Chinese military parade Wednesday.

AP Audio: Sound of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking on a hot micro.

XI spoke first, and although only parts of his words can be established, a translator followed in Russian: before it is very rare to live up to 70, and now he said that you are still a child at 70.



In this photo provided by the North Korean government, from left to left, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong a walk to attend a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. represented in this image distribution by the government of the North. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be checked independently. (Korean Central News Agency / Korea of ​​news via AP)





Putin, turning to XI, gesticulated with pointed fingers by responding. Kim, on the other side of Xi, turned to listen to both, break with an occasional smile.

The words of the Russian presidents are inaudible, but after having spoken, an interpreter can be understood to be translated what he said in Chinese.

In a few decades, while biotechnology continues to develop, human organs will continue to be transplanted and people will become younger and may even reach immortality, said the interpreter.

XI seemed to break in a slight smile while the interpreter spoke, turning his head once to look briefly.



Before on the left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong, a military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the famous World War War War in Beijing, China, Wednesday, September 3, 2025. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, photo of Kremlin swimming pool via AP).





The live flow then went to an aerial view of the observation platform on the historic door of Tiananmen, but the audio of walking chiefs continued.

A voice that looked like XI said, some predict that in this century it may be possible ….

Then the audio stopped briefly. When he returned, someone can be heard at a much lower volume, … can be able to live up to 150 years.

The second sentence naturally follows from the first in Chinese, but it is not clear if the second is also XI or someone else. A translator says in Russian, there are forecasts that in this world a person will live up to 100.

The flow was provided by the Media Center parade to international press agencies, in particular the Associated Press.

XI chaired a parade that marked the 80th anniversary From the end of the Second World War. Fighter planes, missiles and other military equipment were a demonstration of force intended in part to show the progress made by the country under the domination of the Communist Party.



In this photo published by the Xinhua news agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping clashes the hands of the veterans of the Chinese war on the door of Tiananmen when he arrives with the Russian president Vladimir Putin, and the North Korean leader Kim Jong one for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the World War.





Later in the day, Putin said at a press conference that Xi spoke of life expectancy when they were heading for the parade.

The president mentioned it, he said, referring to the Chinese chief. He added that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had actively promoted the subject in the past.

Modern health and medical technologies, surgical procedures related to organ replacements, and so on, give humanity reasons to hope that active life can continue differently than now, said Putin. The average age varies from country to country, of course, but life expectancy increases considerably.

Associated Press Video Journalist Kostya Manenkov in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.