PSI Trendsetter Politics TODAY, not an old -fashioned follower

If we are honest with ourselves, many of us – young children – have long lost their confidence in the political world. He feels out of date. The content is and that again. Old faces with old styles, old stories, old strategies and the most frustrated: the results have also been for a long time.

Politics becomes like a long soap opera which has never been finished, filled with actor who memorized the scenario, and we can only look, excited, while swearing in our hearts.

But then, the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) appeared, the party that came did not join, but to spoil the old rules that have been exceeded. PSI is not a party with a classic model. It was not the former actor who changed costumes. They are a new screenwriter who brings new stories, new styles and political ways that are relevant to today.

Old style, goodbye! Psi, hi!

Old evenings are always busy playing safe. They are comfortable with the stories of the past, busy licking the future using expired language: promises without content. They play behind the scenes, behind the meeting tables to which we cannot access.

PSI is different. They play in an open space. In a place we can all see, we can hear, can debate. They entered the Medan which was abandoned by many parties: social media, open discussions and questions which had been “avoided” because they were considered a sensitive intolerance, sexual harassment, corruption and even a criticism of the political elite itself.

PSI is not afraid to lose his voice because he behaves. Instead, they get sympathy because they dare to install their bodies. When politics becomes an imaging scene, PSI always insists to be yourself. Friction, but not at random. Dispute, but always intelligent.

Jokowi: The president of people who supports the full PSI!

And if you still doubt the direction of the PSI movement, listen well: President Joko Widodo-la 7th Republic of Indonesia which was born from the uterus of the people, and not from the elite, chosen and fully supports PSI.

Not a big party, not an old party, not also a party that has been perched for decades in Parliament. But psi. For what? Because Jokowi knows, the future of Indonesia is not in the hands of those who are busy keeping chairs, but those who dare to take old chairs out of the room continue to bow everything from the start.

In fact, we all know, almost all the main parties, the president of Ngarep Jokowi, will be anchored to them. But actually? Jokowi has taken the daring lonely path – PSI. And it's not just a political signal. This is a form of confidence. The belief that the PSI is the only party which is most in line with the spirit of work, simplicity and partiality of Jokowi towards the people.

PSI is not only a party, but the movement of a young man

What makes PSI different? Because they are not only a party – these are movements. And this movement was born out of real anxiety: young people who are tired of being the subject of political promises, but who have never been involved in decision -making.

PSI is the only party that really welcomes the mind, style and anxiety of our generation. They do not sell grandiose dreams. They talk about what young people feel today: stagnant education, narrow workspace, creeping corruption and more and more finished intolerance.

They did not come with an empty slogan, but with sincere energy and a clear attitude.

And now, with the direct confidence of the president, the path of change they carry has more and more legitimacy. Not just the idealism of young people, but the idealism that can already be stamped by the highest leader in this country.

Indonesia Gold 2045: must start now

Don't get me wrong. The vision of Indonesia Gold 2045 is not about 20 years old, but which is evolving now. If we always believe that the old face with a balance sheet full of compromise can take us in the future, then we play with the fate of the nation.

We need an honest, transparent party, has no burden of the past, and above all: dare to be different. And all this, at the moment, we can only find it in PSI.

Many are skeptical. He said PSI was still small. But the story has never been made by those who are great from the start. The story begins with those who believe, even if it is small, but has a great vision. And PSI came with this confidence.

The conviction that young people do not have to wait for the old ones to be awake. The conviction that the policy can be carried out clean, courageous and reasonable.

PSI: Choice for young people who want to change management

Now we just choose: do you want to stay a spectator or start being a player? Do you want to stay on social networks or start the battlefield of ideas?

Among all the political choices that exist today, only the PSI is really open to a large door for young people, and not only used as a swelling of the campaign. Only PSI has become at home for wild ideas, new ideas and the spirit of change that could not be retained.

And now, with the political blessing of President Jokowi, PSI is no longer a small party that is molded. These are the future parties that have started today – and we all have the opportunity to be part of this round of history.

PSI is not a perfect party – and it's the point. They grow with us, learn with us and fight the same point: the point of dissatisfaction with the old system.

If you also think that Indonesian policy must be reset, then your choice is in fact one: supporting those who dare to start zero, not those who only rise in the old system.

Because in this rapid and transparent era, only the parties who dare to be honest and relevant which deserve to receive a scene. And that, without further delay, is PSI.