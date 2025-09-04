The game itself is not bad but: PM Modi on the reasons why Govt has brought the law on online games | Latest news from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the recent online games law on Thursday and cited cases of suicides and debt behind the game ban. PM Modi also said that these online games were addictive. (DPR PMO) Calling this a major decision, “Prime Minister Modi said that several online games negatively influenced students and that the future of young people should be safeguarded. During an interaction with New Delhi teachers, Prime Minister Modi said that online games are not bad, but the game is and that India can dominate the global online game market. This is a major decision because countless online games negatively influence our students. Many people have in debt, some even commit suicide, said Prime Minister Modi, adding that families had been destroyed due to financial difficulties related to online games. The Prime Minister referred to the promotion and regulation of online Gaming Act, 2025, which prohibits all forms of online gambling. The Prime Minister said that if many online applications are described as games, they incorporate the game. Unfortunately, they call it the game, but that becomes the game, said PM Modi. He said that the Government led by the Center NDA had the “political will” to present the bill and is “concerned about the future of the country”. PM Modi also said that these online games, which include the game, were addictive. The game in itself is not bad, but the game is, added Modi. The online game bill was recently adopted by the two rooms in Parliament last month. Piloted by the Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw, the law aims to ban all forms of online games while promoting Esports sports and online social games. It also prohibits advertisements on online gambling, the ban on banks and financial institutions from facilitating transactions for such activities. The act aims to bring online games involving monetary aspects, in particular those played by depositing money and expecting winning monetary awards, under its reach. The law makes the supply and facilitation of online gambling liable to an imprisonment of up to three years or a fine until 1 Brove. The frequently asked rules and questions (FAQ) for the online games will be published by the Center in the next three to four weeks, have been informed of industry representatives during the first law consultation with the IT Minister Vahnaw.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/gaming-itself-is-not-bad-but-pm-modi-on-why-govt-brought-law-on-online-gaming-101756998858819.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos