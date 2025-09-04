Trump asks the Supreme Court to overthrow the prices.





President Donald Trump is listening to a meeting with Polish president Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office of the White House on September 3, 2025, in Washington. Evan VUCCI / AP HIDE LEGEND

Evan VUCCI / AP

Washington The Trump administration took the fight against prices before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking the judges to rule quickly that the president has the power to impose radical import taxes under federal law.

The government called on the Court to reverse a decision of the Court of Appeal which revealed that most of President Donald Trump's rates are the illegal use of an emergency powers.

He is the last of a series of calls from the Trump administration to a supreme court that he helped to shape, and which should put a centerpiece of the president's trade policy before the judges.

The United States Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit has left the prices in place for the moment, but the administration has nevertheless called the High Court to intervene quickly in a petition deposited electronically on Wednesday evening and provided to the Associated Press. He was to be officially accelerated on Thursday.

General solicitor D. John Sauer asked the judges to take over the case and hear arguments in early November.

“This decision throws a veil of uncertainty about the current foreign negotiations that the president continued through prices in the past five months, endangering the two executive agreements already negotiated and the negotiations in progress,” he wrote. “The stakes in this case could not be higher.”

But the challenges are also high for small businesses beaten by prices and uncertainty, said Jeffrey Schwab, principal advisor and director of disputes to Liberty Justice Center.

“These illegal prices are inflicting serious damage to small businesses and endanger their survival. We hope for a rapid resolution of this case for our customers,” he said.

The companies prevailed twice, once before a federal court focused on trade and again with the decision 7-4 of the court of appeal.

Their trial is one of the different prices and the erratic deployment that has shaken the world markets, alienated from trade partners and American allies and higher prices and slower economic growth.

But Trump has also used samples to put pressure on the European Union, Japan and other countries to accept new commercial transactions. Prices revenues totaled $ 159 billion by the end of August, more than double what it was at the same time the previous year.

Most of the judges of the American Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit revealed that the 1977 law on the economic powers of emergency, or Ieepa, did not leave Trump usurping the power of the Congress to set prices. The dissidents, however, said that the law allows the president to regulate the import in the event of an emergency without explicit limitations.

The decision includes two import tax sets, both justified by Trump by declaring a national emergency: the prices announced for the first time in April and those of February on imports of Canada, China and Mexico.

The Constitution gives the congress the power to impose taxes, including the prices. But over the decades, legislators have sold authority to the president and Trump took advantage of the power vacuum.

Some Trump prices, including samples from foreign steel, aluminum and cars, were not covered by the decision of the Court of Appeal. Nor does he include the prices that Trump imposed on China during his first mandate which was held by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump can impose prices under other laws, but they have more limits at the speed and gravity with which he could act.

The government has argued that if the prices are canceled, it may have to reimburse some of the import taxes it has collected, bringing a financial blow to the US Treasury.

