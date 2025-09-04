How Xi Jinping Diffuses

China disseminate Wednesday. Tens of thousands of spectators in Beijing considered themselves the revealed People's Republic Laser weapons, nuclear ballistic missiles and giant underwater drones Alongside armored vehicles, tanks and soldiers who parade whose prowess has shaped the rest of the world. Some 26 world leaders, including Russia Vladimir Putin and North Korea Kim Jong Une, joined Xi Jinping as spectators. The very choreographed show occurs two days after Xi summoned the 25th summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin, not only joined by poorly favorable leaders in the West, but also Indias Narendra Modi and the traditional American allies.

The SCO has traveled a long way. A quarter of a century ago, when Putin took power and long before Xi and Modi were born on the world scene, the SCO was a calm behind the scenes where China and some Central Asian countries tried to demonstrate a minimum of relevance. But today, the SCO is the largest regional block in the world, and explains 30% of world GDP. The countries that make up the alignments SCO resisted. But if a problem connects them, it is grievances against the international order led by the United States. China is in the second round of a trade war started six years ago by President Donald Trump in his first term. Russia is still in shock from the support of the United States in the long term in Ukraine following the large-scale invasion of Kremlins. India is now struggling with 50% prices Not to make the Trump commercial line. This kim Assisted the paradeA first for a North Korean leader Since 1959Stresses that this is a collection of dissatisfied powers and China is happy to bring them together. After all, Pyongyang was the most constant long -term antagonist in Washington. China and even Russia have had much longer and deeper alignment periods with the United States

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Vladimir Putin of Russia and North Korea Kim Jong one arrived during a military parade in Beijing, China, September 3, 2025. Sergei BobylevSputnik / Kremlin Pool / AP

But there are still deep differences between these nations. They are not joined by confidence, common values ​​and a common vision. The main participants of the OCS and the military parade may not like a world order still dominated by the United States, but there are major differences and in certain cases mutually incompatible on what they want from the future. The stakes are the highest for China. For all Hot words and photosXI does not consider any of the other members of the OCS as being economically or geopolitically in the same league. The economy of China is eight times the size of Russia and three times of the India. Beijing always explores the possibility of a favorable Travement Travement with TrumpAnd unlike other nations can obtain one.

Find out more: Why Trump first flashes on China What Russia and India feel the rise in China is clear of their recent stories. Modi is like nationalist Like Xi, and is undoubtedly irritated by the confidence and the push of its large oriental neighbor. New Delhi has never bought in the Belt and Road initiativeand especially Banned Tiktok and other applications related to China. India has a competing vision itself as a great power and nourishes hope that it will one day remain equal to China and the United States, it is China and not the other P5 members that resist India To permanently join the United Nations Security Council. For Russia, the question is that of dealing with a power that dependsBut still houses major differences with. Any visit to Russia in the past will know when the subject of China comes down, there is perpetual suspicion Towards its territorial intentions in the Far East of the country. Putin is also a Strong nationalist. It is interesting to speculate on what he could really feel to seek more and more, these days, as the junior partner from Beijing.

If there is a message of the SCO, it is how much of these very different powers deem it necessary to work together because of the inconsistency and the challenges launched by the Trump administration. But the Wednesday military parade, the greatest ever held by China, also shows that whatever the world's emerging order, it is governed by a hard realism, personal interest and opportunism.

China may well see that directing a rival block is much more difficult than being part of the old system which now seems to erode.