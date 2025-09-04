



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint appeal on Thursday with the president of the European Council Antonio Costa and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday, reaffirming the plans to conclude the Indian free trade agreement (ALE) long-standing.

The leaders have examined the progress of cooperation between trade, technology, investment, sustainability, defense, security and resilience of the supply chain, the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

They also discussed advanced connectivity projects, including the Eastorope Indiamiddle Economic Corridor (Imeec), and agreed to convene the next Indeeu summit in New Delhi on a mutually practical date. Modi extended a formal invitation to the two leaders.

The leaders highlighted the role of the strategic partnership of India-EU by jointly attacking global problems, promoting stability and promoting an order based on rules for mutual prosperity, added the PMO.

On global developments, the leaders have exchanged points of view on the conflict in Ukraine, changing the India a coherent call to peaceful resolution and an early restoration of stability.

Managers have also exchanged points of view on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, the statement added.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said that negotiations for the free trade agreement (ALE) between India and the European Union have reached an advanced stadium, both parties making significant progress.

The FTA should be concluded by the end of this year.

According to data from the European Commission, the EU is a second India trading partner, the bilateral trade in goods earning 120 billion ( 12.36 Billions) During the calendar year 2024, representing approximately 11.5% of the total India trade.

India, in turn, ranks like the ninth partner of the EUS, representing 2.4%of its total trade in products, far behind the United States (17.3%), China (14.6%) and the United Kingdom (10.1%).

In particular, the independent goods trade has jumped almost 90% over the past decade, stressing the deepening of economic ties between the two parties, he added.

