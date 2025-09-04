In Boat Strike, Trump reuses war against terrorism for Latin American crime | Donald Trump News





In the days following his fatal attack on a ship that would have transported Venezuelan drug smugglers to international waters, the administration of US President Donald Trump has sent a unified message: the United States will not hesitate to hit the so-called Narco terrorists.

Instead of detecting [the vessel]On the orders of the presidents, we exploded it, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

And it will happen again. Maybe it's going on right now, he said.

Analysts say that this new strategy represents a major escalation in the way the United States is approaching criminal organizations in Latin America, that which is based on public signaling and dubious legal practices that have undergone American attacks across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia as part of the so-called world war against the terrorist.

With little indication that the American Congress dominated by the Republicans will be willing to verify the approach of Trumps, the observers warn that the kinetic strike on Tuesday who killed 11 alleged members of the Gang Tren in Aragua based in Venezuela could open a new phase and a new theater for extrajudicial military killings.

They redirect war against terrorism for entirely new enemies supposedly inappropriately inappropriate, Brian Finucan, a main advisor for the American Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera.

Now, the supposed terrorists are in our own backyard in the Caribbean, and now they say they are drug addicts.

Performative and free

The public messaging campaign dates back to Trumps in the first trimester, when he thought about bombing in the drug laboratory in Mexico, a pugilist approach to the Latin American cartels embraced by certain segments of the Republican Party.

Shortly after Trump took office in January, his administration decided to formalize his rhetoric, designating several cartels based in Latin America as foreign terrorist organizations. The label increases penalties for employees and legal mechanisms to sanction and stimulate the surveillance of designated groups, but does not allow itself a greater presidential power to take unilateral military action.

Finucan saw the strike on Tuesday as the last desire for a campaign to move the public's perception of Latin American criminal gangs, for-profit criminal entities to coordinated foreign actors seeking to destabilize the United States.

This is a message that tails with trumps represent migrants traveling in the United States as violent criminals, which also supported its domestic deployment of federal agents across the country.

Finucan has described the American strike as a performative and free use of military power.

For decades, the US Navy and the Coast Guard have worked together on prohibited ships, arresting them at sea, taking the alleged detention smugglers and pursuing them through the law application, he said.

Nothing indicates why this was not possible here. Thus, the blowing of this ship was therefore not necessary. It was also literally played in the sense that Trump posted on Truth Social a video of the attack, essentially a tobacco film.

Blow them up

For its part, the American administration proposed few details on the reasons why the soldiers used the deadly force, beyond the obvious manner of pointing the message it sends to drug smugglers.

Speaking on Fox News on Wednesday, defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, said that Tren of Aragua was trying to poison the United States with drugs.

He will not stop with this strike. Any other traffic in these waters we know is an designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate, said Hegseth.

He argued that the Trump administration was certain of the identities of those on board the attacked ship, without providing more details on the strike.

Rubio, speaking during his visit to Mexico, simply declared that the stop and the arrest of drug smugglers known as the ban had proved ineffective. He said the targeted smuggling boat was heading for Trinidad and Tobago, the drugs probably intended for the United States.

What will stop them is when you explode them, when you get rid of them, said Rubio.

Trump, speaking of the White House on Wednesday, said that there were massive amounts of drugs in our country to kill many people, and that everyone understands it perfectly.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at a press conference at the Mexican Foreign Affairs in Mexico City, Mexico, September 3, 2025 [Jose Mendez/EPA]

According to Nathan Jones, a non -resident scholar in politics and Mexico in Houston, Texas.

I think that signaling can be more important for the governments of the region, in particular the Mexican government, said that Jones, noting that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum sought to find a careful balance between cooperating with the Trump administration and protecting his sovereignty from the country.

Following information that Trump authorized the soldiers to target certain Latin American cartels in August, Sheinbaum said that any American invasion was out of the table.

One day after the strike, Rubio visited Sheinbaum in Mexico, the couple being agreed to stimulate cooperation to target cartels.

They do not want this type of American military kinetic operations to occur on their sovereign territory, said Jones.

They will therefore take affirmative measures, certainly symbolically, to show the Trump administration that they do everything we can on this subject.

Domestic legal justification

Meanwhile, the Trumps administration has not yet elucidated its justification for the strike under the national American law. Any legal authority remains extremely disturbed at best, analysts said.

Throughout the world war against terrorism, the American presidents relied on a mixture of executive power and actions of the congress to often justify targets outside of active conflict zones.

Under the American Constitution, only the congress can declare war, but the presidents can unilaterally take certain military measures before receiving the approval of the Congress. The limits of these actions have been strongly debated.

Many air attacks and drone campaigns that have defined the last two decades have relied on the so-called authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) adopted by Congress in 2001, which gives the President the power to use any necessary and appropriate force against entities and individuals behind the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Even in the widest interpretation of the legislation, it would not apply to Tren de Aragua, which the Trump administration said double is directly aligned with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, or other criminal gangs.

The constitutional powers of the American presidents, on the other hand, generally apply only to the alleged fighters, not to the alleged criminals, explained the Finucan international crisis groups.

Being a drug addict in itself does not make you an enemy fighter or fighter, said Finucan.

And if they do not fall into this category for the rule of war, then they are civilians. And the intentional targeting of civilians is a war crime.

Praise of Republicans

Presidential war powers also require reports to the congress and intelligence briefings linked to the underlying justifications. The congress can then adopt legislation to slow down the actions of the presidents.

But to date, many high -level Republicans have so far indicated little appetite to do so.

Instead, they relied on the rhetoric of Trumps, with the president of the senatorial committee of foreign relations, Jim Risch, Tuesday by praising what he called the decisive action towards these criminals.

Senator Tom Cotton echoes his praise, welcoming the strike against the terrorists.

Democrats were in turn relatively attenuated in their response, although the classification member of the Chamber's Foreign Affairs Committee immediately called on the administration to inform Congress and to state its legal justification, if they have one, for this strike.

All in all, the Trump administration seems to try to normalize something that is illegal, according to Adam Isacson, director of defense monitoring at the Washington office on Latin America (Wola).

This has several risks, including dangers for civilians such as fishermen and migrants traveling in international waters. It also raises the spectrum of strikes on sovereign territory or regional climbing.

This turns fire on the frog in hot water and makes it hot to a few degrees, and seeing how many members of the Republican management accompany it, said Isacson.

It seems that they get them well with it, and get them to record with that, so that they can then degenerate.

