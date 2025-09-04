Boris Johnson's most faithful ally defected the British reform party of Nigel Farage after declaring that “the conservative party is dead”.

Nadine Dorries, the former secretary of conservative culture, joined Reform UK after months of secret negotiations while Mr. Farage traces a way to ensure victory in the next general elections.

Dorries explained her shocking decision at the Daily Mail, saying: “The conservative party is dead”. “It is now that members must think the unthinkable and look to the future,” she added.

Mr. Farage said he was “absolutely delighted to welcome Nadine Dorries to Reform UK”. “She is an extremely successful politician, author and columnist and will be a big boost to our campaign to win the next general elections,” added the chief of the reform. The defection of Ms. Dorries follows three decades as a member of the Conservative Party. It also one day comes before the annual conference of Reform UK in Birmingham.

Ms. Dorries will pronounce the opening speech. The defection is considered the greatest coup d'etat of reform and only added fuel to the quest for Mr. Farage to become Prime Minister. The reform dominated the political agenda during the summer, the party holding a 15 -point lead in the ballot boxes. Ms. Dorries has spent 18 years as a conservative deputy and since her departure, she has become a best -selling novelist.

While the reform seems to be in a dominant role before the next general elections, many have criticized the stability and experience of the party. However, the defection of Ms. Dorries could change this perception. The 68-year-old man has not yet excluded a return to the communes, and his pro-Brexit and anti-immigration opinions could help him jump at the top of the party's list of selections. While the conservative chief Kemi Badenoch excluded any relationship with the reform, the conservative frontbencher, Robert Jenrick, said that he would be willing to work with Mr. Farage.

The friends of Ms. Dorries said that she had moved because she thought that the Labor Party could fall within two years, according to the Daily Mail. She also thinks that Ms. Badenoch would not be able to win general elections. The former deputy should encourage Mr. Farage to reach an agreement with more conservative candidates on the right – similar to the decline in his Brexit party candidates in 2019 to avoid votes of sharing and work of Brexit work. But, Mr. Farage argued that he had been abandoned by Mr. Johnson, saying that he “betrayed Brexit”.