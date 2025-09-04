US legislators aim to ban sales of arms in Türkiye with a series of new amendments in the 2026 National Defense Authorization (NDAA).

If the changes become the law, they would prevent the transfer of weapons to Türkiye – including the F -35 – on previous subjects, including the criticism of the congress in Ankara for violations of Greek airspace, its possession of the Russian air defense system of the S-400 and its occupation in the north of Cyprus.

Some legislators have made the relationship of Turkey with Hamas a priority.

One of the changes introduced by Republican Gus Bilirakis and Democrat Brad Schneider prohibiting the sale of F-35 to Turkey unless the White House certifies that Ankara does not materially support Hamas or one of its affiliates.

The amendment, if it becomes law, would also oblige the administration to certify that Turkey does not engage in military threats to Israel or does not engage in military cooperation, including drone sales, Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

A separate amendment of a group of republican and democratic legislators would oblige services to defense, defense and treasure to file in -depth investigations on one of the alleged turkey of links with Hamas.

He requests that the congress be informed if Turkey is home to members or the financial assets of Hamas, its affiliated companies or other designated foreign terrorist organizations, and if Hamas officials are present in Turkey or operating on its territory or in areas under its effective control.

The turn of modifications aimed at linking arms sales to Turkey on Gaza and Israel underlines how the NATO and ISS ally is increasingly disagreement, especially above Syria, where Turkey has become the main military support for Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

The Middle East Eye revealed earlier this year that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had put pressure on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to block the sale of F-35 Warflanes. Netanyahu increased the problem of the F-35 during several calls with Rubio, Mee reported.

Turkey's criticisms at the Congress has long accused him of finance and supported Hamas, which is qualified as an American terrorist organization.

Hamas' military and political wings are structured as separate entities. The group's political leadership was based in Damascus, Syria, until 2012, when it fell with the Syrian government during the countries' civil war.

Qatar has agreed to accommodate the exiled management In response to a 2011 request Ancient United States President Barack Obama.

Hamas also had a desk In Cairo, in Egypt, although it is not clear if this office still works after the attacks led by October 7, 2023 against the south of Israel.

Hamas political leaders are known to spend time in Türkiye and have publicly met Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

'Conversation with Hamas'

The legislative amendments contrast with the vision of Trump administrations links with turkeys with Hamas.

The United States has used Turkey and Qatar as a distance from the group. NDAA's amendments contradict the way in which the Middle East envoy and the United States ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack have supervised turkeys with Hamas.

They really helped us have a conversation point with Hamas, although they were criticized for this, said Barrack in July.

The Trump administration broke the previous one by meeting Hamas in Qatar directly this year.

More recently, diplomacy in the Middle East suggested that American and European officials are open to bypassing their own specific terrorization designations to countries on an ad hoc basis.

The Best Diplomat of the USS in the Middle East during the Biden administration directly met the Syrian president Sharaa before the terrorist label on Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham was abducted by the Trump administration.

The struggle between Turkey and the United States on the F-35 dates back to 2019 when Ankara bought the S-400 Russian missile system and was ejected from the co-production of the war plane.

The following year, the Trump administration slapped the sanctions against Turkey.

Under the American law, Turkey must abandon the possession of the S-400 system to be readmitted to the F-35 program. But the deployment of the S-400 in Syria would probably alarm Israel.

Israel has long benefited from a veto on American arms sales to other Middle East states to ensure that it maintains a qualitative military advantage in the region. A separate amendment to NDAA seeks to officially include Turkey in the law on the control of arms exports.

The enemies of Türkiye in the Congress were alarmed when Barrack said that Ankara was incredibly cooperative with F-35 discussions. Barrack also said that Turkey bought the S-400 following a coup in 2016, after the United States refused Erdogans to ask for the purchase of its American competitor, Patriot Air Defense Batteries.

What is this end? Negotiation and a discussion on saying how we can bring back this clock, said Barrack.