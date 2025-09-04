This viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have promoted the chicken game Road 2 and ask people to invest real money is false





A video is shared on social media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes the game Chicken road 2 (A real game of money) and ask people to invest and play. Let us cycle the truth behind the video in this article. The archived post can be found here. Claim: The video shows the PM Narendra Modi to promote the game Chicken road 2 And ask people to invest real money. Do: The viral video alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted the chicken game Road 2 and urged people to invest real money is digitally changed. The original visuals come from an April 2024 event where PM Modi interacted with the players and discussed the game industry. At no time did he approve Chicken Road 2 or any real money game. Therefore, the complaint made in the post is FAKE. A reverse image search for key images of viral video led us to a downloaded video On the official Youtube channel of Prime Minister Modis on April 13, 2024, showing the same visuals. According to the description of the video, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some of the main players, Tirtth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar and Ganesh Gangadhar, where he played with PC and VR games with them. During the interaction, they discussed subjects such as the growth of the game industry, the government's support in the creative fields, the difference between the game and the game and the participation of women in the game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoCTLWNBS4Y We found that viral video had been created using visuals of this event. However, PM Modi did not promote real money game in the original video (here,, hereAnd here)); He played games. In the viral video, the PM Modis phone screen has been modified digitally to display the Road 2 chicken game. A comparison is indicated below. We also found that several media reported this meeting, but none of the reports mentioned that PM Modi had promoted the game Chicken road 2 Or asked people to invest real money. (here,, hereAnd here). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikw9cy8q- We It is important to note that in August 2025, the government of India presented and passed the Promotion and regulation of the online games bill, 2025which imposes a general ban on all online games involving monetary transactions. Consequently, platforms offering real money games such as Dream11, Games24x7, Winzo, Gameskraft, 99Games, Khelofantasy and My11Circle will have to stop real games on their applications. To summarize, this viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have promoted the chicken game Road 2 and ask people to invest real money is false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/this-viral-video-of-pm-narendra-modi-allegedly-promoting-the-chicken-road-2-game-and-asking-people-to-invest-real-money-is-fake/

