Putin and Xi Jinping Riff on immortality on the Chinese military parade. Is it possible?
Most doctors would also find morally reprehensible practice, especially during a chronic shortage of organ donations for the treatment of the disease.
But there are new technologies that could one day go around this problem. According to health officials, Times.
This technology uses living cells, scaffolding gels and biomolecules instead of ink to print tissues and functional body organs. Patients have for patients could be used to create a kidney or replacement heart, excluding the need to stock up in given organs and take immunosuppressive medications.
The technology is young but develops quickly.
In terms of manufacturing 3D printed organs from cells in your own body, we can make few replicas or avatars of individual organs, but only in their very embryonic and rudimentary forms, said Currie. We cannot yet make a functional organ on a scale in a dish.
Clinical trials test 3D printed pancreatic isletscell clusters that produce insulin, which doctors could one day transmit to patients and Eliminate the need for insulin injections.
There are therefore booming efforts to do so, but transplants of whole organs are really not on the horizon at any time in the immediate future. Certainly not in the life of these dictators, said Currie.
Xenotransplantation, however, in which human organs are cultivated in genetically modified pigs, is closer to clinical reality. In a current trials In the United States, the kidneys cultivated in pigs will be transplanted into 50 people with a terminal kidney disease.
Many scientists say that pork derived organs may be available for certain patients in the five to 10 years.
But even if genetically modified pigs could produce an endless supply of hearts, kidneys, lungs, stomachs and livers for immortality research, there is an organ that will continue aging and cannot be replaced: the brain.
Interestingly, we can make organoids of neural cells that have brain waves diagrams that can get closer to those of newborns, said Currie.
But they do not in any case represent a fully functional brain fabric. It is in the fields of science fiction. In terms of construction of an organ, from the first two to three stages of a scale of 150 stages.
Currie has made global breakthroughs in borrowing a molecule from fish that triggers the human muscle to regenerate. The observation could one day lead to treatments for sarcopenia, the natural waste of muscles as we age. We could probably gradually increase the lifespan over the next decade with such discoveries, he said.
Loading
But the 150th anniversary envisaged by Putin is unlikely to occur. Recent research has shown the maximum Human lifespan can be 150But to the current rate of how our lifespan is improving, we will not get there for centuries.
Scientists have launched our best extensive therapies for lifespan at Lab Rats and can hardly extend their life by 15 to 20%. There is no proven way humans could go anywhere almost 150, not to mention immortality. Even dictators cannot dominate death.
I have always wondered what these people were talking about when they met, but now I know they are talking about their own mortality, said Currie. And when you have so much power, what else do you think?
