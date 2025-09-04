Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Research and Technology of the Jokowi era, a suspect in corruption in the Provenbook provides





The Kabaraktual prosecutor's office. Educational digitization program This occurred in the Administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The chief of the legal information center of the Attorney General, Anang Pétriana, said that his party had appointed a new suspect with the initials NAM at a press conference at the Bureau of the Prosecutor General, South Jakarta, Thursday (9/9/2025). More information was transmitted by the director of the Jampidsus survey, Nurcahyo Jungkung Madyo, who said that Nadim was appointed suspect after the investigator had found evidence and examined witnesses and experts. Read also: Nadim's cruelty The surveys revealed that Nadia had occupied the benchmark position for the use of OS chrome and chrome devices (CDM) in the purchase of ICT equipment by a closed virtual meeting with internal ranks and Google Indonesia representatives on May 6, 2020. Read also: Assigned by the Nadiem Chrome Era Chromebook corruption case, hundreds of Acehnais directors were examined by the prosecutor's office He said there that Google Indonesia’s participation letter was not answered by the previous minister because the 2019 trial was declared failure, especially in the 3T (external, disadvantaged and deepest) region. However, under the direction of Nadim, the supply system actually locks the use of chromebooks via internal regulations. The program increases the alleged loss of state of up to 1.98 Billion of RP, including the cost of implementing an MDP of 480 billion RP and the increase in laptop prices worth 1.5 Billion of RP. Another suspect in a similar case Previously, the prosecutor's office had appointed four people related to the same case as a suspect: Sri Wayuningshih SD director (20202021) Director of Mulyatsyah de SMP (2020) So special jurist of the Ministry of Education and Culture Ibrahim arief consultant technology at the Ministry of Education and Culture The five people were reportedly involved in corruption linked to the purchase of Chromebook laptops. According to a Detiknews source, Nadim was immediately detained after the suspect's determination and wore a pink prisoner vest. He delivered a brief defense: I did nothing. God will protect me, the truth will come out, he said. The educational digitization program managed by the Ministry of Education and Culture during the period 20192022 concerned the purchase of around 1.2 million of Chromebook laptop units for schools in 3T areas with a budget of nearly 10 rumber.[]

