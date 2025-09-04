Politics
The defection of Nadine Dorries may not be the Boon Nigel Farage wants | New policies
Nadine Dorries never forgiven the Conservative Party for having ousted her hero Boris Johnson, on whom she continues to rent praise.
Now she has taken her revenge on the Conservative By declaring his support for another charismatic political leader: UK reform Nigel Farage.
Of course, the ex-MP nicknamed “Mad Nad” by Work The deputies when she was in Parliament has one thing in common with her new party leader.
They both appeared on I'm to Celebrity … Take me out of here!, Dorries in 2012, without authorization, for which She had the conservative whisk removed.
And Farage entered the jungle in 2023. So maybe the pair can now remember with emotion the pork testicles, fish eyes, verses and crocodile anus. Or maybe not.
“The conservative party is dead,” she said in the Daily Mail. “Its members must now think of the unthinkable and look to the future.”
Dead? Like the dead parrot in the famous sketch of Monty Python? “No, this is not the case, it rests,” will undoubtedly claim the conservative loyalists. Not quite convincingly at the moment, however.
But when Nadine Dorries Speak of unthinkable thinking conservatives, does she recommend a pact with the reform of the United Kingdom or more defections? It is not clear.
Another intriguing question: does the defection of dorries increase the possibility of reforming the United Kingdom get their biggest catch, the biggest beast of the conservatives in exile, Boris Johnson?
Unlikely. Johnson said that the best way for conservatives to counter flour is to ignore it and not mention it. Judicious advice for conservatives and work, would say a lot.
Find out more:
Nadine Dorries becomes the last preservative to be lacking in the reform
Dorries was so devoted to Boris that in 2016, she sobbed at the press conference when he bottled her and announced that he would not stay in the leadership competition after David Cameron left after his referendum humiliation of Brexit.
She never had time for Cameron. In 2012, she denounced the PM of the time and her chancellor George Osborne as “two arrogant chic boys who do not know the price of milk”.
And when she left the municipalities, she launched an attack on “chic boy” against Rishi Sunak, saying that as Chancellor “you have flashed your sparkling smile in your Prada shoes and your Savile Row costume”, delivered “Platitudes” and explained how wonderful life was in California “.
Although a controversial figure, she has her fans and supporters, who claim that in a working class – like Angela Rayner, anyone? – She obtained great successes inside and outside the policy.
His novels succeed massively, for example, and have earned him a lot of money. But she missed the peerage she claims that Boris Johnson promised her. Boris Johnson? Broken promise? Never, surely.
However, in the years that followed her ousted, Dorries remained so devoted to her not so secret crush that she wrote a book entitled The political assassination of Boris Johnson.
He was full of the theories of the elaborate conspiracy saying that a secret conservative cabale, notably Michael Gove and Dominic Cummings, dropped his hero.
Herself said Sunak plotted to shoot Johnson By conspiring with a “scary individual”, she named Dr. No, after the bad sinister of Bond.
So what is the size of a price, the defection of dorries for Reform UK, then? She, I am a celebrity girl, her novels and her television discussion shows mean that she is passing the famous test.
During most of her political career, however, she was a banker of francs. It was Johnson who amazed the deputies by naming her in his office as a secretary of culture.
But when she left as a conservative deputy in 2023, plunging the party into a unnecessary partial election that she duly lost, she was already an absent deputy.
She had not spoken in the municipalities for more than a year and had voted only six times in 12 months. Voters said they hadn't seen it “for years”.
In her district of Mid Bedfordshire in the triumph of Johnson's elections in 2019, she had a majority of almost 25,000. However, during the by -election after leaving work, work won with a swing of more than 20%.
In recent months, Dorries has written in his columns of the Daily Mail on the loss of three stones taking the Mounjaro weight loss medication.
But she says that what has been difficult and dying in the past 12 months is her decision to leave the conservative party after more than 30 years.
|
