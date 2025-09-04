



“Oh yeah, Labubus is demonic.”

Perhaps on any other program at that time in America, this joke of a meeting of school teachers would be to remember. However, on South Park this evening between Fox News' obsession for Donald Trump and Satan's sex life, Jesus as a failed guidance advisor, the mini-VP JD Vance as a sweet smoking test to cry, a birthday party pentagram, the Labu line was only one of the many.

Oh yeah, and Satan is pregnant with Trump's baby.

During a winning satire sequence since the first of July 23 of their twenty-seventh season, South Park stirred the pot tonight by throwing a little labush in the mixture with a megalomaniac trump, a reluctant Satan, a son of God on a mission and hard prices. In the fourth episode of this extended season of 10 episodes, Trey Parker of this evening wrote and produced “Wok is Dead” played as much in the childish impulses of his main characters as the madness of Trump – which turned out to be a very successful and poignant potion this year.

All this because Butters wanted to get her (a little) girlfriend Red Aka Kelly one of the dolls of increasingly rare monsters and (admit) of Creepy Monsters of Popmart of China (alias “Maginine Asia Pop-Up Asian” in South Park) which have been on the list of requests of each child in recent months. It is not just any labu that Red wants, she wants the very rare “secret” labu that we find in a selected number of blind boxes.

“You have to pay a price. Do you think I pay the price? ” The former owner of City Wok Super Stereotypé behind the counter says that Putters of the $ 85 price of thin dolls. Later in the show, the price goes to $ 120 because “price is not fair”.

“I am screwed by prices, so I have to screw the children,” said the owner pop-up, in a remark in the minds of many CEOs at the moment while the price increase has struck US consumers from all directions on Trump's return to economic policies in the 1920s.

Yes, the difficult to get the labus and Bood Bootlegded are the hoody labudes of this che year or babies of hat. So much so that a girl fights in the corridors of South Park Elementary is launching the episode.

Of course, the real kick is when Fox News presents itself to ask an air force a moving Trump why the First Lady is so much in New York and if it is “F * Cking Satan”. Trump insists that he and the prince of darkness are “just in a way suspended”, and Fox journalists praise Potus like a “stallion”. The real current joke of the episode of tonight was the Magi Fawning Fox which returns several times with news alerts declaring “I really think that the president is F * Cking Satan, and I love it.”

Later, once the little one on the way of Satan and Trump is confirmed by the Lord of darkness himself, Fox proves that Trump faced that Maga supports all sin or crime by him.

Brilliant with sycophandic joy, the point of sale belonging to Murdoch announces that “the demonic pregnancies work a little different … The term is Butt Baby”. If you thought South Park could not go further and darker, tonight proved this incorrect notion.

“For all skeptics … Opposite”, exclaims the generic anchor of Fox News before cutting an interview with an emotionally outdated Kid rock. Which, just when you think that everything was about to miss vapor with this confrontation of Satan and Jesus, is really the only way to put an end to an American satire, isn't it?

With South Park jumping for a week between the episodes for all this season, as the deadline revealed last month, the next time we see Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny will be on September 17 on Comedy Central and Paramount +. You might see a Randy Trump and a dysfunctional lord depending on the underground world there.

