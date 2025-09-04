Kenez / Stockholm

More than three -quarters of Turkish military officers are now graduated from the University of National Defense, a school created by the Islamist government following an attempted coup in 2016 to replace the country's historic military academies and reshape the armed forces as part of a new centralized system. The figures reflect the depth of the depth of the body of officers through graduates of an institution directly controlled by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to official data shared by Erdogan during a graduation ceremony on August 30, 76% of land forces officers, 45% in naval forces and 31% in the air forces graduated from the National Defense University. Among the non-commissioned officers, the figures are 59% in land forces, 32% in naval forces and 24% in the air forces. Erdogan stressed that these proportions would continue to increase with almost the entire body of officers made up of university graduates.

Numerous opposition figures have since affirmed that the attempted coup in 2016 was in fact an operation of false flag organized by the National Intelligence Organization (MT), then the chief of the general staff Hulusi Akar to withdraw the army officers considered to be unfair towards Erdogan.

Since its creation in 2016, the institution has produced 19,735 graduates in its academies. The Land Forces Academy represents the largest part with 15,755 officers, including 7,54 foreign students. The Academy of Naval Forces obtained a diploma of 2,167 cadets with 100 of them from abroad. Air Forces Academy produced 1,793 officers, including 148 foreign cadets. Erdogan praised graduates and stressed that the figures demonstrate how the institution became central to the Turkish armed forces.

The National Defense University was created suddenly after the closure of the war academies, who had officers formed since 1848. War academies were long considered as the backbone of the professional military education system, in particular for staff officers who could reach higher command posts. The government has argued that these schools had been compromised and used as infiltration platforms by groups accused of orchestrating the faulty coup. By putting all military studies directly under the Ministry of Defense, the officials declared that they facilitate tighter surveillance and ensured loyalty in the ranks.

Restructuring has extended beyond the schools themselves. The procedure to become a staff officer has been revised. Previously, only the first lieutenants and captains could take the examination of staff officers. Under the new rules, the opportunity now extends to officers until the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel. Applicants start with distance learning programs administered by the National Defense University before moving on to two separate training sessions in residence at the new joint war institute. Only those who pass the two stages are admitted to the body of staff officers.

At the same time, the scale of the layoffs of the Turkish armed forces has fundamentally changed the institution. Erdogan revealed in 2023 that 1,524 of the 1,886 staff agents were purged after the coup attempt. Out of a total of 32,189 officers serving on July 15, 2016, 10,468 were expelled. According to recent figures from the Ministry of Defense, 24,339 staff members in total, including officers, non-commissioned officers and civilian employees, were rejected.

These purges reshaped the upper ladder of the command. Only 42 of the 325 generals and admirals who served in 2016 have retained their positions or were promoted in the years that followed the coup. More than 150 generals were prosecuted and convicted. Despite official statements that only 8,651 soldiers participated in the coup attempt, representing around 1.5% of the armed forces, thousands of people were withdrawn. Among the soldiers who participated, 1,761 were conscripts and 1,214 were cadets. Analysts note that the extent of layoffs went far beyond those which were directly involved.

The new system has raised concerns among criticisms that argue that political fidelity prevails over the merit of determining who wins the entry to the University of National Defense. The selection of candidates includes interviews and assessments supervised by the commissions in which the government networks would play a role. Among them, Sadat, a private defense consulting cabinet founded by a former Erdogan assistant, that the opposition parties accused of having influenced admissions.

Some in Türkiye still believe that young officers loyal to the secular founder of the country, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, remain a dominant force within the armed forces. But an incident last year showed that the government of Erdogan has little tolerance for Kemalist voices in the ranks.

On August 30, 2024, during the graduation ceremony of Turkish military academics attended by Erdogan, a group of newly commissioned officers recited the traditional oath which was removed from the program after 2016. Five of them went further, singing, we are the soldiers of Mustafa Kemal, a slogan of Long Tied to Dinkes Tradition. The gesture was largely considered as a symbolic act of challenge against the policies of Islamist Erdogans.

In a few days, the five officers were dismissed from the army. This decision was approved by Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, who had been appointed chief of staff unexpectedly at the beginning of the month. Although a disciplinary council initially proposed a reprimand, Bayraktaroglu authorized his expulsion of the service in 2025.

The implications of the restructuring extend over the future of military leadership. Under the Staff Act of the Turkish Armed Forces, only staff agents are eligible for promotion to the general or admiral, finally qualifying positions such as the general chief of staff. With as many agents of the purged personnel and the new system that always matures, the pipeline of candidates who meet the legal requirements have been considerably reduced. Unless the law is changed, the military may have difficulty fulfilling its best command positions in the coming years.

Erdogan presented the transformation as a safeguard for the national security of turkeys and a step towards democratizing the armed forces. We did not stop at education and staff reforms, he said at the last ceremony. We have rebuilt the armed forces from zero. His government insists that the army is now more national and more representative of the public.

For analysts, the figures themselves tell the story. With nearly 20,000 graduates since 2016 and with majorities in certain branches already formed in the new system, the body of officers is quickly reshaped. In a few years, almost all officers of the Turkish armed forces have studied at the University of National Defense, marking the final end of the era when war academies provided the country's military leadership.

The military purge of 2016 and the creation of the National Defense University assured that the Armed Forces of the turkey, formerly known for their independence and their role as guardians of secularism, are now closely linked to the political authority of Erdogans. As the president frequently notes, the statistics themselves illustrate the extent of the transformation.