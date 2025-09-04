The indictment of the prosecutor general of North Sulawesi against Margaretha Makalew is legally legitimate





Barometer.co.id, Manado The Office of the High Procutor (Kejati) of North Sulawesi rejected the accusation of counterfeiting in the file or the indictment against the defendant Margaretha Makalew. Previously, Margaretha's lawyer, Dr. Santrawan Totone Paparang, accused the prosecutor (prosecutor) of making engineering documents after the session at the district court of Manado (PN), Monday (1/9/2025). Responding to this, the head of the legal information section (Kasipenkum) of the lawyer for North Sulawesi, Januanus Bolitobi Sh, assured that all the accusations had been prepared in accordance with the rules. The indictment we read during the trial was purely based on the results of the examination report (BAP) and the applicable legal provisions. If the defendant feels inappropriate, the path goes through the exception, and not by transmitting charges outside the court, said January during the meeting Thursday (9/9/2025). He added that the legal mechanism had provided a space to test the objections to the indictment, namely by the provisional decision which would be decided by the jury. So please submit an exception to the trial. We are ready to answer and the judge who determines whether the indictment is true or not, he continued. Interestingly, during the first session of September 1, the defendant's legal advisor did not submit exception, so that the case immediately continued the agenda of the witnesses. Thus, the lawyer for North Sulawesi generally rejected all the charges of counterfeiting against the prosecutor. We worked on the basis of the facts of the investigation. Do not build public opinion, all must be tested at the Court, said January.

