



Pressley Blast Trumps Authoritarian threats to Boston, other big cities while DC continues Trump during the deployment of the National Guard

Video (YouTube)

Washington today, the deputy Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) joined the member of the Congress Glenn Ivey (MD-04), DC Libre and several members of the DC council to oppose Donald Trumps illegal occupation and a federal wave of application of the law in Washington, DC. While the Trump administration threatens to send more troops from the National Guard to cities across the country and soldiers with federal rifles and agents occupy neighborhoods in Washington, DC, the representative of Pressley is with DC residents to repel, fight for the state and defend the security, beauty and joy of Washington, DC.

The calls for coalitions today also occur while Washington, DC continued the Trump administration about its deployment of the National Guard.

A full transcription of the Congresswomans remarks during the press conference is available below, and a full video is available here.

Transcription: While Trump arms the National Guard, Pressley calls at the end of the occupation and the militarization of the Americas

September 4, 2025

Washington, DC

Good morning! Well, another day, another day in the midst of a takeover of the hostile government, hostile administration, administration, anti-liberty and anti-blackcurror on steroids.

Thank you all for being here today. I am proud to join Free DC in solidarity.

Let me be clear, everyone who calls DC Home deserve representation and freedom.

This city is home to academics, educators, families, hard workers and for too long, they have been refused the status of state and the rights and protections it offers.

And at the moment, we see the current occupant of the White House, a man who once called the lynching of the Central Park Five, now exempt. We see this man sending federal troops to this beautiful mainly black city.

Our DC residents are experiencing a cervical boost. For a moment, you have the national guard who seated in the air, no clear mission, perhaps collecting waste, then in the next place, you have tactical teams that get up to handcuff and kidnap the dads that work hard, simply trying to go to the site or bring their child to school.

When Trump uses these authoritarian tactics to DC, he signals and threatens his intention to bring them to communities across our country, including Boston, which I am proud to represent, and Chicago, the city that raised me.

The cities of the country must prepare for the unthinkable and illegal when the president threatens to send militarized forces to local communities which do not need or who want this abuse of power.

Let me repeat it, nobody wants it, Donald. This cruel and without law administration is only concerned with power, reprisals and punishments for those who do not bow before their right -wing authoritarian program.

But I am also here because DC is personal for me, even before serving as a member of the Congress, many years ago, I lived and worked in Chocolate City, and now my staff live and work here. My missions, two black young boys live here, and they are afraid.

Fear of going to school, fear of going to their summer jobs, is afraid because Donald Trump himself said that young people like them were “born to be criminals”.

It is not a secret, it targets our immigrant neighbors and our black children, especially black boys. It is dangerous, which is dehumanizing, and this rhetoric, combined with military presence, is supposed to keep the communities to live in fear, which makes everyone less sure.

The communities that should celebrate the beauty of DC, come together for summer holidays, listen to Go-Go music and find joy in the community.

So let me make it clear: the militarization of Dcald Trump of DC has nothing to do with public security and everything to do with terrorism and intimidation.

Trump showed us who he was decades ago when he called for the death penalty against five black and brown boys accused of a crime they did not commit. When someone shows you who it is, believe it.

So we are here speaking and retalling. This extremist march towards authoritarianism is an attack on black and brown people, a deliberate distraction of the broken promises of Donald Trump to reduce costs, to make housing more affordable and to protect workers.

We cannot ignore structural racism at the heart of this crisis.

The more than 700,000 inhabitants of Washington, DC, who still have no complete representation in the federal government.

Families of workers who pay taxes.

Veterans who serve this country.

People who contribute to our communities, but are denied the most fundamental democratic rights.

This racist and thug militarization ignores their voices and makes us all less sure.

DC has the lowest crime rate in 30 years before this profession. And even again, we know that there is always work to do to make our cities more habitable and safe, to make these investments to make people safer, to get the causes deep.

But the political solutions that really correspond to the bill, these are summer jobs, federal measures to prevent armed violence and policies that meet the basic needs of people such as food and housing.

This fight to release DC is a fight for justice, a fight for security, a fight for our communities, and I am proud to be with you.

Free dc.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pressley.house.gov/2025/09/04/as-trump-weaponizes-national-guard-pressley-calls-for-end-to-dc-occupation-and-militarization-of-americas-cities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos