Turkey decides not to put pressure on Iran

Iran is in a turbulent period with the West due to the taxation of European sanctions on its nuclear program. Turkey, for its part, prefers to support and negotiate diplomatically with Tehran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted on dialogue -based measures and assured that Ankara supports negotiations of the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West, which has been at a standstill since 2018.

According to Al Arab, what unites the two countries is their rejection of unilateral Western pressure. Ankara deepens its position in Eurasian relations and alliances through the Shanghai cooperation organization, in which Tehran is a key member.