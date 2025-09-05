Connect with us

Turkey decides not to put pressure on Iran

 


Iran is in a turbulent period with the West due to the taxation of European sanctions on its nuclear program. Turkey, for its part, prefers to support and negotiate diplomatically with Tehran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted on dialogue -based measures and assured that Ankara supports negotiations of the nuclear agreement between Iran and the West, which has been at a standstill since 2018.

According to Al Arab, what unites the two countries is their rejection of unilateral Western pressure. Ankara deepens its position in Eurasian relations and alliances through the Shanghai cooperation organization, in which Tehran is a key member.

<p>Bushehr nuclear power plant reactor, on the outskirts of the southern city of Bushehr, IRN – AP / Mehr press agency, Majid Asgaripour</p> <p>“src =” https://www.atalayar.com/media/atalayar/images/2025/09/04/2025090412293816913.webp “/><figcaption>Bushehr nuclear power plant building, on the outskirts of the southern city of Bushehr, Iran –<strong> AP / MEHR press agency, Majid Asgaripour</strong></figcaption></figure> <p>What they are looking for is preserving their spheres of influence in the face of constant pressure, through the alliances they form.</p> <p><strong>None of the two agrees with the Snapback mechanism that Europe wants to reintegrate,</strong> A mechanism which was fundamental for the approval of the JCPOA nuclear agreement, as it allowed the United States to raise international sanctions without losing the possibility of re-implementing them unilaterally. Iran threatened to stop all talks, and Ankara criticized him, saying that this has brought no advantage.</p> <p><strong>During the recent Shanghai summit, the Turkish president and Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, discussed questions that go beyond the nuclear issue, such as the growing influence of Israel in the Middle East and the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria. </strong>In other words, regional security and cooperation issues.</p> <figure class= <p>Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, shakes the hand of his Syrian homogue, Asaad Hassan Al -Sibani, at his meeting in Ankara, Turqua, August 13, 2025 – Turkish Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs</p> <p>“src =” https://www.atalayar.com/media/atalayar/images/2025/09/04/2025090412293798039.webp “/><figcaption>Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shakes the hand of his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan Al -Shibani at their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, August 13, 2025 – <strong>Turkish Foreign Ministry via Reuters</strong></figcaption></figure> <p>According to the IFRI report<strong> Türkiye 2050: economic trajectory, immigration, Türkiye-Iran, </strong>There is a rivalry based on the differences in religious practice (Shiites and Sunnis) and competition for the control of country regions like Iraq.</p> <p>And, as Otalectura also underlined it, they are engaged in a war by proxy, that is to say, <strong>An indirect confrontation between two powers which support various factions in local conflicts, without directly confronting.</strong></p> <p><strong>In the case of Syria, Yemen, Libya and Caucasus, Ankara supported one side, while Tehran supported the other, as signs of their constant struggle for regional hegemony.</strong></p> <figure class= <p>Citizens Yenos celebrate the victory of Turkish President Recend Tayyip Erdogan after winning a second electric round to extend his two -year term in Taez on June 10, 2023 – Photo / Archive</p> <p>“SRC =” https://www.atalayar.com/media/atalayar/images/2025/09/04/2025090412293836311.webp “/><figcaption>Yemeni citizens celebrate the victory of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after winning a second historic round of elections to extend his mandate for two decades in Taez on June 10, 2023 – <strong>Photo / Archive</strong></figcaption></figure> <p><strong>There are also tensions on the escalation of the Israeli offensive towards Iran and American attacks against uranium deposits.</strong> This made a lot of Turkey flee, increasing the risk of Kurdish fighters infiltrating the Ottoman country. It also presents an energy risk for Ankara.</p> <p>However, the report added that, despite the tensions, the two nations are united on questions such as energy:<strong> Turkey imports a large part of its natural gas from Iran (16% in 2024); Therefore, its energy safety depends on the stability of this neighbor.</strong></p> <p>They increased their trade, reaching $ 5.68 billion in 2024, and Ankara aims to increase this volume to $ 30 billion by means of diversifying level passages and customs cooperation, the report said.</p> <p><strong>The words of support between Erdogan and Pezeshkian stem from a desire to maintain balance in the region</strong> And therefore avoid any climbing of the current turbulent situation.</p> </p></div> <table style=

