



Donald Trump lightens that Jeffrey Epstein's files are a “hoax”

President Donald Trump allegedly alleged that Jeffrey Epstein's files are a “democrat hoax” despite republican leaders supporting a petition to publish files.

President Donald Trump said he had ended seven wars.

President Donald Trump said he had ended seven wars, adding one to his previous statement that he had ended six wars in six months.

At a press conference on September 3 with Poland President, Trump was asked about Jeffrey Epstein's controversy, who sees renewed energy with the legislators returning to the hill after the summer holidays.

“What they are trying to do with Epstein hoax is to bring people to talk about it instead of talking about enormous success, like putting an end to seven wars. I finished seven wars,” Trump told journalists in the oval office.

Trump previously said that he had ended six wars in his six months in power, although the United States was only involved in five ceasefires or peace agreements in August. What are the seven wars he talks about? Here's what you need to know:

More: the accusers of Jeffrey Epstein interrupted by the overflight of the White House. Was it a coincidence?

What 7 Trump wars ended?

Since Trump took office in January, the United States was involved in five ceasefire ceases or peace agreements, although not all parties involved have been allocated to the United States for agreements. These include:

Armenia and Azerbaijan – the two former Soviet republics and Trump signed a peace agreement at the White House on August 8, ending a war of several decades. The leaders of the countries praised its efforts at the ceremony. Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-Trump announced a treaty between African nations in a social networks of June 20, creating the secretary at Statemarco Rubiofor with gathering them. And Pakistan-Trump announced that neighboring countries, both armed with nuclear weapons, had reached a cease-fire in May with talks led by the United States after an intensive military confrontation. However, India has not credited the United States for leaving the fighting. Camambodia and Thailand-the leaders of the two countries agreed with a cease-fire on July 28 after five fatal days of fighting, Reuters reported. Trump urged them to negotiate acuity or commercial transactions by governments.

The figure of the seven Trump wars also refers to two conflicts mainly on the basis of its first mandate.

This includes Ethiopia and Egypt, where there was no war or peace between countries, according to Axios. Trump faced a dispute between the two countries in his first terms they had on a huge hydroelectric dam, the Ethiopian Renaissance dam. Egypt and Sudan have expressed their concern that the flow of water in their part of the Nile would be affected, previously reported USA Today. “We worked on Egypt with a neighbor who is a good neighbor,” he said. “These are my friends, but they built a dam, which closed the water in a thing called the Nile. I think that if I am Egypt, I want to have water in the Nile and we work there.”

The other quoted by the White House is Serbia and Kosovo. In September 2020, Trump announced that Serbia and Kosovo accepted economic standardization. But Reuters reported that tense relations persist five years later. Serbia considers Kosovo, which is part of its territory, long after Kosovo declared independence in 2008. The president of Kosovo in July said that Trump had prevented climbing, but the Serbian president denied that climbing was imminent, according to Reuters. No peace agreement has been signed.

Trump meets Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland,

Trump welcomed Karol Nawrocki, the president of the nationalist conservative of Poland, with a military overview in honor of a Polish army pilot fallen.

Poland, which borders Ukraine, is looking for assurance for support due to the current war with Russia, according to Reuters. Trump said he would keep American troops in Poland and added: “We will put it more if they wanted it”.

This is Nawrocki's second visit to the White House, the first in May when Trump supported the Polish of the then match during the elections.

Trump said at the press conference that he planned to speak with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the coming days.

Contribution: Reuters; Joey Garrison d'USA TODAY, Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, Bart Jansen, Zac Anderson, Francesca Chambers, Josh Meyer, Kim Hjelmgaard

