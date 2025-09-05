

tilting legend Korean central press agency / Korea News Service via AP / KCNA via KNS

The North Korean leader of Beijing Kim Jong One met the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War, the state media reported on Thursday.

Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing one day earlier, alongside other foreign leaders, including Russian president Vladimir Putin. Kim makes a rare journey outside North Korea.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two leaders would carry out in-depth exchanges of points of view on bilateral relations and questions of mutual concern.

He said that Kim's attendance during the parade and talks with XI “are of great importance”.

The North Korean leader, who arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday, was one of the 26 foreign leaders who saw the parade mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the first time that he had joined an event with a large group of world leaders since its entry into office at the end of 2011.

Kim, during her first visit to China in six years, brought her young daughter, adding to the speculation that she was initiated as the next chief of the country.

Experts say that Kim is probably hoping to restore links with China, the largest trading partner and aid provider in North Korea, because there have been questions about the bilateral relationship.

In recent years, Kim’s foreign policy has focused heavily on Russia. He sent combat troops and ammunition to support the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in exchange for economic and military assistance. During a meeting with Kim in Beijing after the parade, Putin praised the bravery of North Korean soldiers in the fighting.

But the experts say that Kim would feel the need to prepare for the possible end of the Russian-Ukraine war.

Some observers say that Kim's trip could also be intended to increase the leverage of potential talks with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his hopes to resume diplomacy between the two countries.

China, which is the largest trading partner in North Korea and the main aid provider, wants its neighbor to return to negotiation and renounce its development of nuclear weapons.

North Korea has contacted Russia, raising a certain concern in Beijing, which has long been the most important ally in North Korea.

The joint appearance of Kim, Xi and Putin during the parade sparked speculation on a joint effort to repel American pressure on their three countries. Trump said so much in an article on social networks, telling Xi to give Putin and Kim his warmest “while you conspire against the United States of America”.

Putin rejected this idea at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that no one expressed something negative on the Trump administration during his trip to China.

“The President of the United States is not a sense of humor,” he said.

Although China, North Korea and Russia are involved in separate confrontations with the United States, they have not formed a clear three-way alliance so far.

Zhu Feng, the dean of the School of International Relations of Nanjing University, said that “binding” with North Korea would harm China, because the first is the most closed and authoritarian country in the world.

“It should not be interpreted too much that Chinese-Korea-Russia relations would see strengthening,” he said.