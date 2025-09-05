Politics
The North Korean leader Kim Jong A meeting Chinese leader Xi JinpingExBulletin
The North Korean leader of Beijing Kim Jong One met the Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the festivities commemorating the end of the Second World War, the state media reported on Thursday.
Kim attended a Chinese military parade in Beijing one day earlier, alongside other foreign leaders, including Russian president Vladimir Putin. Kim makes a rare journey outside North Korea.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said the two leaders would carry out in-depth exchanges of points of view on bilateral relations and questions of mutual concern.
He said that Kim's attendance during the parade and talks with XI “are of great importance”.
The North Korean leader, who arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday, was one of the 26 foreign leaders who saw the parade mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the first time that he had joined an event with a large group of world leaders since its entry into office at the end of 2011.
Kim, during her first visit to China in six years, brought her young daughter, adding to the speculation that she was initiated as the next chief of the country.
Experts say that Kim is probably hoping to restore links with China, the largest trading partner and aid provider in North Korea, because there have been questions about the bilateral relationship.
In recent years, Kim’s foreign policy has focused heavily on Russia. He sent combat troops and ammunition to support the large -scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in exchange for economic and military assistance. During a meeting with Kim in Beijing after the parade, Putin praised the bravery of North Korean soldiers in the fighting.
But the experts say that Kim would feel the need to prepare for the possible end of the Russian-Ukraine war.
Some observers say that Kim's trip could also be intended to increase the leverage of potential talks with US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his hopes to resume diplomacy between the two countries.
China, which is the largest trading partner in North Korea and the main aid provider, wants its neighbor to return to negotiation and renounce its development of nuclear weapons.
North Korea has contacted Russia, raising a certain concern in Beijing, which has long been the most important ally in North Korea.
The joint appearance of Kim, Xi and Putin during the parade sparked speculation on a joint effort to repel American pressure on their three countries. Trump said so much in an article on social networks, telling Xi to give Putin and Kim his warmest “while you conspire against the United States of America”.
Putin rejected this idea at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that no one expressed something negative on the Trump administration during his trip to China.
“The President of the United States is not a sense of humor,” he said.
Although China, North Korea and Russia are involved in separate confrontations with the United States, they have not formed a clear three-way alliance so far.
Zhu Feng, the dean of the School of International Relations of Nanjing University, said that “binding” with North Korea would harm China, because the first is the most closed and authoritarian country in the world.
“It should not be interpreted too much that Chinese-Korea-Russia relations would see strengthening,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/04/g-s1-86948/north-korean-leader-kim-jong-un-meets-with-chinese-leader-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Listen: Naomi Osaka vs. Anisimova
- Dutchman Harbor M1.4 | The Alaska Center for the earthquake
- Venezuelan fighter planes flew over the American navy ship in “Show of Force”
- Kim Jong NBA arrives in China in the armored train for military parade
- British companies have cut their jobs at the fastest speed in the summer, Bank of England | economics
- Women's hockey season Tickets for sale now
- President Trump supports Kennedy after the grills of the animated Senate: “ very good person ''
- Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson at Duel at Dawn for Nadine Dorries Affection – Newsthump
- Profile of Nadim Makarim, Minister of the Jokowi era who was a suspect in the alleged corruption of a laptop
- We open semi -final results, updates
- 1 die, after 3 injured shots after colliding
- Xi Jinping and Emmerson Mnangagwa announce improved bilateral relations