After 6 Jokowi minister, Nadim Makarim suspects an alleged corruption of Chromebook

Journalist: Adi Wikanto | Editor: Adi Wikanto Kontan.co.id – Jakarta.The former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek) for the period 20192024, Nadiem Anwar Makarim (NAM), denied the priority of Chromebook. Before Naiem, up to six ministers under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had denied having been involved in corruption. But the results of the hearing proved that the ministers were guilty and thrown into prison. Kompas.com reported that the Office of the Attorney General (he has) appointed Naiem as a suspect in the alleged supply case of Chromebook when she was minister. The director of the investigation (Dirdik) There is Jampidsus, Nurcahyo Jungkung, explained that alleged corruption had started when Naiem was Minister of Education and Culture in February 2020 According to the series of meetings, it has been agreed that the Information and Communication Technologies supply systems (ICT) of the Ministry of Education and Culture will use Chromebook. For his actions, Naiem was charged under article 2 paragraph 2 (1) or article 3 JUNCTO Article 18 of law number 31 of 1999, as modified by law number 20 of 2001 concerning the eradication of corruption crimes, and article 55 paragraph (1) of the 1 of the Criminal Code. Read also: Many are empty, it is a service station in Jakarta which sells BBM Shell Super September 4, 2025 The suspect's determination took place after Nadim succeeded in the third exam by Jampidsus 6 hours ago, from 9:00 WIB at 3:00 p.m. WIB, Thursday, September 4, 2025. Determined as a suspect, Nadim denied having committed corruption in the laptop supply project. “I haven't done anything. God will protect me, the truth will come out,” said Naiem. “God will know the truth. For me, for the rest of my number one life, number one honesty. God will protect me, God wants it,” said Nadiem. The Minister is involved in corruption Ministerial involvement in cases of corruption often occurs in Indonesia. Since the creation of KPK in 2002, up to 14 ministers have been imprisoned for corruption cases. More specifically at the time of President Joko Widodo, up to six ministers lived in the Prodeo hotel due to a case of corruption. The following is a list of ministers involved in corruption based on kontan management: Megawati era (COOPERET COOPERATION / Indonesian Capiny United I) 1. Rokhmin Dahuri Minister of Maritime Affairs Business: abuse of non -budgetary funds for personal and political interests.

Penalty: 7 years in prison and a fine of PR. 200 million, a subsidant from the 6 -month prison. 2.Ahmad Sujudi Minister of Health Case: Corruption in the supply of medical devices (brands).

Piens: 4 years in prison, a fine of 200 million RP, a 6 -month prison subsistant. Watch: The Attorney General defines the case of suspected corruption of Nadiam Makarim 3 and 3 Case: Manipulation of supply of fire trucks.

Piens: 5 years in prison, a fine of 200 million RP, a subsidiary of 6 months in prison. 4. Bachtiar Chamsyah Minister of the Social Case: Purchase of sewing machines and imported cows with deviations.

Penalty: 1.8 years in prison, a fine of RP. 50 million, a subsidiary 3 months in prison. Era Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Sby) 5. Andi Alfian Mallarangeng Menpora Case: Corruption of Hambalang Sports Complex Development Project.

Piens: 4 years in prison, a fine of 200 million RP, a subsidiary of 2 months in prison. 6. Jero Wacik Minister of Culture and Tourism / Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Case: abuse of operational and extortion funds.

Piens: 4 years in prison, a fine of 150 million RP, a subsidiary 3 months in prison; The sentence of the Supreme Court was 8 years and a fine of PR. 300 million, a subsidiary of 6 months in prison. 7. Suryadharma Ali Minister of Religion Business: embezzlement of the minister's pilgrimage and operational funds.

Penalty: 6 years in prison, a fine of RP 300 million, a subsidiary 3 months in prison and a reimbursement of replacement money of 1.8 billion RP (2 years of subsidiary). 8. Siti Fadilah Supari Minister of Health Case: Acceptance of corruption for the purchase of medical devices in 2005 (crisis in the flu of birds).

Penalty: 4 years in prison, a fine of 200 million rupees, a reimbursement of state money of approximately 1.4 billion RPs. State losses are estimated at 6.1 billion RP. The Joko Widodo era (Jokowi) 9. Idrus Marham Minister of Social Affairs (first era of Jokowi) Case: Riau Pltu Project BIBE1.

Penalty: 3 years in prison, a fine of PR. 150 million; On appeal, it was decided by 5 years and the cassation reduced to 2 years. Released on September 11, 2020. 10. Imam Nahrawi Menpora (Jokowi's second era) Case: Koni Grant Fund Cribery.

Penalty: 7 years in prison, fine of RP. 400 million, a subsidiary 3 months in prison; Also necessary to pay replacement money of 18.15 billion RP and revoked 4 -year political rights. 11. Edhy Prabowo Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Case: Corrulle in the lobster seed export permit (Benur).

Penalty: 5 years in prison, a fine of 400 million PR, a subsidiary of 6 months in prison, a replacement of RP 9.68 billion and US $ 77,000, revocation of political rights of 3 years. 12. Juliari Minister of Social Affairs of Coal (second Jokowi era) Business: Corrute in the supply of COVVI-19 social assistance from RP 32.48 billion.

Penalty: 12 years in prison, a fine of PR 13. Johnny G. Plate Menkominfo Case: Corruption of the 4G BTS project and communication and information infrastructure (loss of state accuracy of 8 Billions of RP, profit from RP. 17.8 billion).

Status: suspect since 2023. The legal process is still being executed. 14. Syahrul Yasin Limpo Former Minister of Agriculture Business: Extortion of the Ministry of Agriculture; For personal needs such as jet and jewelry.

Penalty: 10 years in prison, a fine of 300 million PR, a replacement of RP 14.6 billion. The verdict was rendered in July 2024. Read also: This is the planned remuneration system of Wuling Binguo EV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGDZKTFO988 Check the news and other articles on Google News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hblwsbgixao

Report: Adi Wikanto

Publisher: Adi Wikanto

