US President Donald Trump told world leaders on Thursday that Europe had to stop buying Russian oil and exerting economic pressure on China to try to end the war in Ukraine, an official of the White House told CNN, because the administration seemed to put the burden on its allies to get more involved in the conflict.

Trump made these comments during a call Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders at a meeting of the coalition of The Willing, a group of Ukrainian allies trying to end the war and ensure the security of Ukraine from future attacks.

After the call, French president Emmanuel Macron said that 26 countries had promised to contribute to a potential peacekeeping force if a cease-fire agreement was finalized, although American support for security guarantees is considered central to lend the credibility of the Europeans.

Macron recognized as much Thursday, saying that the strengthening of the Ukraine Armed Forces and the deployment of European troops in Ukraine, the third component of Ukraine security guarantees should be an American security net.

In the coming days, we will finalize American support for these security guarantees, said the French president.

The developments reflect the intrratitability of the conflict in Ukraine and the growing pressure that Trump is underway to punish Russia when he has trouble advanceing negotiations to end the war. Today, almost three weeks after its Alaska summit in high issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is increasingly frustrated by the lack of peace progress and is considering how personally he would have been involved in the negotiation of a meeting between the Kremlin and the Ukrainian leaders, told CNN administration officials.

The White House official said that Macron and European leaders called Trump in the coalition meeting, and Trump stressed that Europe should stop buying Russian oil that finances war while Russia received 1.1 billion sales of EU in one year.

The president also stressed that European leaders were to exert economic pressure on China to finance the war efforts of Russia, said the official.

The manager has not described any discussion on what security guarantees that the president is ready to provide kyiv if an agreement with Moscow was concluded.

Trump is committed last month to participate in post-war security guarantees for Ukraine after welcoming Zelensky and seven European leaders in the White House, although the best officials of the Trump administration, such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, argued that Europe should take the lead.

The United States has told the Allies that it was open to playing a limited role in the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine if a peace agreement is concluded with Russia. Such guarantees may mean that American pilots steal inhabited air support missions, although Trump has excluded boots on the ground, CNN previously reported.

Zelensky said on Thursday that strengthening the Ukraine air defenses was under discussion, adding that officials also talked about a new format.

We shared it with the partners today and President Trump, said Zelensky.

Trump also threatened with serious consequences on Putin if he does not end the war, although the American president is wary in private that this could upset the talks, according to Trump administration officials.

Meanwhile, he has sought to target countries that buy Russian and oil goods to force Poutines. Asked Wednesday to find out if he plans to slap sanctions against countries that do business with Russia, Trump argued that he has already done so.

I have already done this with regard to India, said Trump, referring to his decision to raise tariffs on India 50% for the importation of Russian oil and to help Russia finance war.

For its part, Zelensky also stressed Thursday the importance of putting pressure on the pressure of Moscow and all the countries which negotiate with Russia.

The Russian economy is under pressure and all the countries negotiating with Russia are under pressure, and we will continue with this, said Zelensky, adding that secondary sanctions and special commercial prices can help.

Zelensky rejected the suggestion of Poutines earlier this week that the two are ready for the two to meet in Moscow.

Our American partners told me that Putin had invited me to Moscow. In my opinion, if someone wants the meeting not to take place, he should invite me to Moscow, he said.

CNNS Kaitlan Collins, Victoria Buttenko, Svitlana Vlasova, Christian Edwards, Ed Upright and Sophie Tanno contributed to this report.

