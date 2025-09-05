



Boris Johnson's loyalist, Ms. Dorries, who resigned from the House of Commons in 2023, said that she had made the decision because her former party was now “dead”. Last policy: Home Office Offer to delay the case of the rejected Epping Hotel, explains the Council Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: “The action time is now and I believe that the only politician who has the answers, the knowledge and the desire to deliver is Nigel Farage.” She continued by saying that it was “the moment of change” and “time will make Great Britain again large”. “My decision to leave the party that I have been for more than 30 years is perhaps the most difficult I have ever had to do, and it took me 12 dying months to reach.” This decision will strengthen the reform of the United Kingdom as she is preparing to organize her conference in Birmingham on Friday and Saturday. Ms. Dorries follows Sir Jake Berry, a former president of the Conservative Party, to join Mr. Farage's party. Tom Pursglove, a former conservative minister, said he was surprised to see the defection. He said Sophy Ridge on the political center: “Nadine has been quite unhappy for a long time. Obviously, she left Parliament before the end of the quarter, so that doesn't really surprise me. “I hate seeing conservative colleagues leave the conservative fold. It hurts me when I see someone I respect and admire and in fact I would consider Nadine as a friend. “ He added: “It doesn't change now because she's at another party – but I hate seeing that, it's terrible.” A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “We wish Nadine.” A Labor Party spokesman added: “Nadine Dorries says that the conservative party is dead – like one of the people who helped kill her, she should know. Find out more:

Angela Rayner's future is out of control

Reform to hold the vote on transgender detainees at the party conference “She supported Boris Johnson through thick and thin despite the party at Downing Street during the pandemic while people could not see their loved ones. And now she wants to help free the same chaos as the Conservatives have inflicted on Great Britain by joining the reform of Nigel Farage. ” They added: “Nadine Dorries made a fairly political trip – to be the minister who presented the online security bill to join a party that wants to delete it without having any idea how to replace her protections for children and adults. “It is a perfect illustration of the inconsistent reform – all anger, no answers, with contradictions that are built day by day.” A liberal democratic source said: “We do not know who to feel more sorry, Kemi Badenoch or Nigel Farage.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greatdriffieldradio.co.uk/uk/boris-johnson-ally-nadine-dorries-latest-tory-to-defect-to-reform-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos