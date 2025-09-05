President Erdogan joins the Muslims of Turkiye to celebrate 1447ah Mawlid Nabiyy with devotion

If half of our hearts is here at the moment, the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, which are the bleeding injuries of the Islamic world. No matter where they live, we will not forget the innocent and oppressed in our prayers this night

The president of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Wednesday September 3, joined millions of Muslims in Trkiye to mark the Mawlid al-Nabawi, the birthday celebration of the Prophet Muhammad, a day of spiritual meaning in Islam.

Muslim news Gathered that Mawlid al-Nabi, the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad, also known as Mevlid Kandili in Turkiye, fell on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal.

The celebration has been marked for centuries in the Muslim world for centuries by recitations, ceremonies and literary works praising the Prophet (SAW).

Nigeria, with the largest population of Muslims in Africa, said on Friday September 5, while the holiday to commemorate the birth of the best of humanity, Muhammad (SAW).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech during the opening event of the week Mawlid al-Nabi in Ankara on Wednesday

If half of our hearts is here at the moment, the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Sudan and Afghanistan, which are the bleeding injuries of the Islamic world. No matter where they live, we will not forget the innocent and oppressed in our prayers that night, said President Erdoan.

Stressing that today's prayers will also be said for peace in the region and in the world, President Erdoan said that they, as Muslims, believe that with all the difficulties, and added: “My brothers and sisters, we are not hopeless and will not be; We are not pessimistic and will not be.

“Despite the injustices, the wrongs and the oppressions of our region, we will never give in to despair. As has been for thousands of years, today's sufferings will also end. The darkness of oppression will give way to the sun of justice that warms our hearts,” he added.

Sheikh Ali Erbas says that the moral of Muhammad of the Prophet should be a guide of all Muslims

Also speaking, the presidency of religious affairs (Diyanet), Ali Erba, said that the moral of the Prophet Muhammads should serve as a guide to Muslims today. Erba announced that this year, the anniversary of the prophets will be commemorated with a year -long program under the theme of our prophet and family ethics.

Speaking during the launch of Mawlid Al-Nabi Week, who commemorates the birth of the prophets, said Erba, what falls on us, is internalizing the moral of the Messenger of Allah and representing them in the best way of our own life. The greatest need for our time is to transform the moral principles of Islam into a shared code of conduct that dominates life.

He explained that the Koran and the mission of the prophets aim to allow people to live a life adorned with universal law and good morality. He warned that the world witnesses wars, occupations and moral crises, which he described as symptoms of modern ignorance. The exit, he said, is to embrace the balance message of the Muhammad prophet between material and spirituality and between this world and hereby.

This year, we will not celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi for a week but relive it as a one-year commemoration, Erba said. With the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, we will organize national and international events under the auspices of the presidency.

Aspartof Activities marking the week, programs organized in cooperation with ministries, universities, civil society groups and media organizations will include educational seminars, competitions, cultural exhibitions, blood donation campaigns and commemorative forests, with particular emphasis on children, young people and families.

The family has a special place in our services, said Erba. It is the most vital institution of humanity and the first school where faith, culture and values ​​are taught. He warned that rapid social change and harmful trends propagate through new media threaten family structures, calling for more efforts to save them.

Erba also declared, without a doubt, the salvation of humanity of this crisis is only possible by firmly standing in the blessed heritage of the Messenger of Allah and by adopting his messages which establish a balance between material and the spiritual and between this world and the cisel.

He noted that this year marks the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and prayed for Allah to allow people to fully understand the importance and importance of the Night Mawlid for the nation, the Islamic world and all humanity.

Stressing that the Prophet Muhammad is the greatest gift of Allah to humanity, said Erba, he is the greatest manifestation of divine mercy, the final representative of the prophecy chain. Indeed, in a dark period when ignorance and oppression surrounded life and humanity lost its moral compass, the Prophet appeared as a sun on the horizon of humanity.

With its arrival, humanity has found advice and a direction. His justice, his mercy and his love revitalized souls burned by oppression, hatred and violence.

Erba also pointed out that humanity is going through a difficult period, marked by crises that erude moral and spiritual values. He stressed that Muslims are responsible for making the morality, justice and mercy of the prophets a personal and societal model of life.

First Lady Emine extends greetings in the Muslim world

The first lady Emine Erdoan also joined the celebrations, producing congratulations to the Muslims of Turkiye and other Islamic countries.

In his message on social networks for Mevlid Kandili, said Erdoan, the blessed night marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (may peace be on him), sent as a mercy to worlds, announces abundance, peace and unity, and is a season for the renewal of humanity.

On this blessed night, which spreads the light in the heart, I pray that all the prayers are accepted and that I celebrate the mawlid of our country and the Islamic world.

Mawlid al-Nabawi is celebrated through Trkiye, reflecting the rich Islamic heritage of nations. This night, the mosques are beautifully lit and special prayers take place alongside the recitations of the Mevlid a traditional poem telling the birth of the Prophet Muhammads.

The faithful meet for community prayers, seeking spiritual renewal and blessings. Many are also committed to acts of charity, distribute candy and offer food to neighbors and people in need, promoting a strong feeling of community and compassion.

