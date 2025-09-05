Politics
President XI Jinping meets the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso_Mistry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
In the afternoon of September 4, 2025, Presidentxi Jinpingmmet in the great people of the Beijing people with the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Ngesso, who is in China for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the two Japanese heads of state. High -level community with a future shared between China and the Republic of Congo.
President XI noted that the relationship between China and the Republic of Congo illustrates friendship. The Republic of Congo is the first country to achieve an arrangement of early information with China under the agreement on the economic partnership for shared development and will soon benefit from Chinaszero-Tariff treatment, opening a new chapter in bilateral trade and investment cooperation. Itis also the first African country to ratify the Convention on the Creation of the International Organization for Mediation (Iomed). While the two countries were set up to develop their high -level community with a shared future, they become the tendency of time, rely on past and innovate achievements. The two parties should destroy the political force of friendship and mutual trust, stay attached to mutual advantages, taking measures according to real conditions and in the suspension of development, means of exploration of cooperation and continue to strengthen the dynamism of cooperation.
President XI noted that since the role of African co-president of the China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) cooperation (FOCAC), the Republic of Congo has worked actively together, China to promote the implementation of the results of the Beijing summary. China is ready to work with African countries to effectively carry out the ten partnership actions and to promote new growth engines in green industries, electronic commerce and digital payments, science and technology and artificial intelligence, taking China-Africa cooperation with even higher peaks. In the current international environment of transformation and turbulence, China and Africa, as important members of the world South South, must assume historical responsibility for maintaining international equity and justice, safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, and working hand in hand to build a community with a shared future for humanity.
President Sassou said the Chinahas had a successful communication from the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and has fully demonstrated the Chinese people's Valor and the unity of people around the world. He said he was happy to attend the one and join China to stand on Forpeace and create a better future. The elevation of bilateralrelationsTO A high -level community with a shared future has established a new framework to propose lapprosperity and development between the two countries. The Republic of Congofirme adheres to the One-China principle and is anxious to deepen cooperation with China through the various bilateral stronger land relations. As a co-president of Focac, the Republic of Congo is ready to work with China for a greater development of the cooperation of Inchina-Africa, which will bring economic and social progress in countries in African. The Republic of dismissal supports the Jinpings global governance initiative, the Asigant initiative will help the fairer and equitable globalgoverance system and will benefit the countries of the world of world. The Republic of Highly Congospeaks of Zero-Tarifs Chinas for African countries and is willing to seize the new opportunity brought by this policy for Afra-China trade.
Wang yiwasprese at the meeting.
2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/xw/zyxw/202509/t20250904_11702303.html
