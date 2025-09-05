Chromebook Case and Budi Jokowi





Chromebook Case and Budi JokowiExamined by One News zoneThis is an article on Chromebook and the question of Jokowi's debt to Nadiem MakarimThe detention of Jakarta de Naiem Anwar Makarim, former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Thursday 4/9/2025) by the Office of the Attorney General Reopen of the former debate among political observers: why did the cabinet entered in 2019, even without bureaucratic experience? Many believe that Nadim's appointment cannot be separated from special relationships […]

Jakarta The detention of Nadim Anwar Makarim, former Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Thursday (9/9/2025) by the Office of the Attorney General Reopen of the former debate among political observers: why was the figure of the founder of Gojek was chosen by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)? Many believe that Nadim's appointment cannot be separated from the special relations that existed since the 2019 presidential election campaign. Chromebook project in the Jokowi era



The case that trapped Nadiém began with a supply program of 1 million of Chromebook units worth near RP. 9.9 Billions, which was launched in 2021 as part of the digitization of education during the pandemic period. The Financial and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP) has revealed indications for violations in preparing technical specifications that have been considered too profitable for Chromebook products, after a series of Nadiem meetings with representatives from Google Indonesia in 2021. The results of the audit were given to the Office of the Attorney General in February 2024, sparked an investigation which led to the determination of the suspects of several Ministries of Research and Technology in the middle of 2025, and finally Nadiem on September 4, 2025. Jokowi's debt show A certain number of political analysts estimated that the appointment of Nadim to the cabinet in October 2019 did not simply consider his competence in the field of technology. The political observer Hendri Satrio said Jokowi would have a Budi debt to Nadiem due to the indirect role of Gojek in obtaining political support in the generation Y segment and informal workers. Nadiem is considered to help create a positive ecosystem for the image of Jokowi in the eyes of urban young people, Hendri said in a political discussion in Jakarta. In addition, several internal sources of the Jokowimaruf campaign team said that the technology and logistics technological network that was close to Gojek had provided logistics and digital campaign support, although it has never been officially announced. According to them, it made it feel that Jokowi felt that he owed his services and called Nadim to enter the cabinet even without the experience of bureaucracy or practical policy. The protest and the attitude of the palace



The palace has never confirmed the debt factor in the appointment of Nadim. The president's spokesman in 2019 said at the time, Jokowi chose Pure Nadiem because of the history of innovation in the technology sector and his ability to manage large companies. In a legal case that forced Nadim now, President Jokowi has not yet made a direct statement. A number of former presidential employees have said that the Chromebook program is a policy of the ministry which is not going through the president's direct technical orientation. The defense of Hotman Paris



Nadiem’s lawyer Hotman Paris Hutapea said that his customers only put government programs and all supply processes follow the rules. There were no rupees that rushed into Mr. Nadim's private pocket, said Hotman. He stressed that the technical decision of purchases was taken by the auction committee, not by the minister. Hotman also mentioned Nadim's detention too quickly because, according to him, the investigator had not proven the existence of bad (menstrual) intentions of Naiem. The legal team plans to submit a preliminary next week. Observe Legal: Neutrality test of the police



An expert in criminal law from the University of Indonesia, Erwin Nurdin, assessed that this case would be a test of the neutrality of law enforcement agents. If there is really solid evidence, of course, the legal process must go. But if this case is used to attack certain figures which have a political link in the past, it will trigger political speculation, he said. According to Erwin, the question of debt that Burst could trigger public opinion that this detention was not simply a question of law, but also part of the political dynamics after the government of Jokowi in Prabowo Suubianto. Editor: Reyna Tendency SUFMI DASCO, Senopati Politique PRABOWO SUBIANTO (72): the political meaning of the DASCO meeting with Megawati, Puan and Prananda Publication views: 4 Related Posts

The shadow of business in the circle of the palace: in search of the traces of the sons of Jokowi and Nadim Makarim



Subhan Paal continued the Fufafafish Institute Is Fufafad 125, as a father by son? Pray …!



Nadiem Makarim, founder of the Gojek payment platform was arrested with regard to corruption surveys



Drama in the legal corridor: Nadim Makarim, determination of suspects and public reactions



Learn Suharto leadership after the Palari event



Professor DJOHERMANSYAH DJOHAN: a simple life official must have guidelines



Our diplomat has been shot three times



Seize assets, turn confidence



Platonic policy: a fragile battle of ideas



Habib Umar Alhamid reminds Prabowo: do not be mistaken in the rights of the people

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zonasatunews.com/nasional/kasus-chromebook-dan-isu-utang-budi-jokowi-kepada-nadiem-makarim/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos