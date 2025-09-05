



Washington president Donald Trump will sign a decree adding “Department of War” on Friday as the secondary title of the Ministry of Defense, two White House officials told NBC News.

The order, which Trump should sign in the oval office, does not rename the Ministry of Defense, but he will authorize the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to use secondary titles such as the Secretary of War and the Department of War in official correspondence and public communications and during formal ceremonies, according to an overview of the White Chamber of the Order.

Trump will demand that all the departments and executive agencies recognize and welcome these secondary titles in internal and external communications.

Fox News first reported the decree.

The official modification of the name of the ministry would require the approval of the congress. The Congress established it as the War Department in 1789.

President Harry Truman supervised the change of name of the Ministry of War to the national military establishment after having signed the 1947 national security law, which organized all the military services in a single organization led by a defense secretary. Before that, the Ministry of War, the Navy and the Air Force worked separately.

In 1949, the National Security Act was modified to change the name of the new agency of the National Military Establishment to the Ministry of Defense in the midst of concerns that abbreviations for the previous name (NME) looked too much at “Enemy”.

Trump's order will ask HegSeth to recommend legislative and executive actions to constantly return the name to the Ministry of War.

Trump had an interest for months in changing the name in 18th century iteration, describing his current as not bellicose enough.

The Ministry of War, said that Trump said in the oval office last month, “had a stronger sound” and an “incredible story of victory” attached to it, pointing American victories in world wars I and II.

“I don't want to be only defense. We want the defense, but we also want the offense,” said Trump. “As the Ministry of War, we have won everything.”

Hegseth, whom Trump previously called the “War Secretary”, was also a vocal supporter of the modification of the name. He declared during a meeting of the cabinet last month that it would help to cement a “pharmacy” in the department.

After a trip to Fort Benning, in Georgia, Thursday evening, Hegseth teased the official brand change on his return to Washington.

Thank you for traveling with the War Department, “Hegseth told journalists who accompanied him.

Peter Alexander

Monthly expert

Megan Shannon contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-executive-order-rebranding-defense-department-war-department-rcna229217

