China's position on North Korea's ties will not change 'XI DW 04/09/2025





Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that Beijing's position on relations with Pyongyang “will not change”, during a meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the state media reported on Thursday. Kim is in China during a rare foreign journey and, alongside XI, met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday during a Chinese military parade in Beijing. The underwater drones, missiles and laser weapons and laser weapons were exposed. What did XI said to Kim? China attaches “great importance to traditional friendship between China and RPRC and [is] Improved to maintain, consolidate and develop relations in China-Dprk, “reported the Xinhua press agency, using the acronym for North Korea. “No matter how the international situation changes, this position will not change.” Before the meeting, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Guo Jiakun said that Xi and Kim would have in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations, adding that the presence of Kim in the parade and talks with XI “are of great importance”. Chinese, Russian and North Korean leaders meet in Beijing To display this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that Supports HTML5 video How symbolic is Kim's visit to Kim in China? Kim arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday and was one of the 26 foreign leaders who saw the parade commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. It was the first time that the North Korean leader has joined an event with a large group of world leaders since its entry into office at the end of 2011. Kim, second on the right, rarely leaves North Korea Image: CNSPHOTO / REUTERS Kim was accompanied by her young daughter during her first visit to China in six years. Many believe that she is started like her successor. China is the most important ally in North Korea, their relationship from the bloodshed of the Korean War in the 1950s. The presence of Kim, Xi and Putin during the parade was considered by some as a collective demonstration of force against the United States. Trump said so much in an article on social networks, telling Xi to give Putin and Kim his warmest “while you conspire against the United States of America”. Putin rejected the concept at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, saying that no one expressed something negative on the Trump administration during his trip to China. “The President of the United States is not a sense of humor,” said Putin. Although China, North Korea and Russia are tangled in separate litigation with Washington, they have not yet formed a three -clear pact. Edited by: Rana Taha

