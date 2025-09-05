New York AG calls for reversing the $ 500 million fraud penalty from Trump





New York Prosecutor General Letitia James is a press conference following a decision against former American president Donald Trump ordering him to pay $ 354.9 million and forbid him to do business in New York State for three years in the New York Manhattan borough on February 16, 2024.

David Dee Delgado | Reuters

Engoron said Trump and other accused overestimated the alleged value of real estate assets belonging to the Trump organization to inflate Trump's net value. In turn, these false evaluations have helped Trump's company obtain better conditions on loans and other financial advantages, judged the judge.

Engoron cited these conclusions to impose a massive fine on Trump and other accused.

The appeal notice on Thursday is brief and does not detail the arguments to explain why James thinks that the decision should be canceled. These arguments will be presented in future deposits.

A spokesperson for James made no comments on the file.

A spokesperson for Trump's legal team, in a statement, said: “New York AG Letitia James' political crusade against President Trump, who is prohibited by the limitation period, where she assessed Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, who is worth at least 2 billion dollars, a ridiculous $ 18 million, and engaged in a ton of fatal mistakes, has already been annihilated by the New York division. “

“Tish James is expected to focus on its own problems and stop wasting the hard-won dollars of New York State taxpayers on his failed witch hunt against President Trump, his family and the magnificent affairs he built,” said the spokesperson.

This is a news. Please update updates.

